The Office: Where are cast of the cult British comedy show now?

Stars of The Office (BBC)

The Office became an instant comedy classic when it hit TV screens in 2001, propelling creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, and its actors, to stardom.

After two series and a Christmas special, the mockumentary series about a fictional paper company in Slough ended, leaving its stars to go on and forge Hollywood careers.

With the recent passing of one of the show's stars, Ewen MacIntosh, The Standard reflects on where the beloved cast of the workplace comedy are now.

Ewen MacIntosh

Ewen MacIntosh (PA Archive)

Ewen MacIntosh became a fan-favourite playing Keith Bishop, an accountant with a penchant for Scotch eggs, who secretly dreamed of pursuing a career as a DJ.

The actor’s death aged 50 was confirmed by his management on Wednesday, February 21, and tributes poured in for the TV star, with his former co-star Ricky Gervais writing: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Despite having limited screen time, his standout performance opened doors to roles in popular shows like EastEnders, Little Britain, and The Lobster, where he starred alongside Olivia Colman and Colin Farrell.

He revisited his memorable character in the 2016 David Brent movie and also appeared in Ricky Gervais' acclaimed Netflix series After Life.

However, he faced challenging times, declaring bankruptcy in 2016 and being hospitalised in 2022, attributing it to difficult circumstances.

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais as David Brent (PUBLICITY PICTURE)

Ricky Gervais played the iconic character David Brent, renowned for his cringeworthy motivational speeches and awkward dance moves.

Following the series, which he co-created and directed with Stephen Merchant, Gervais reprised the role 13 years later for 2016’s cinematic spin-off, David Brent: Life on the Road.

Aside from The Office, Gervais collaborated with Merchant on BBC series Extras, where he played a background artist and Merchant portrayed his inept agent. They later reunited on Life's Too Short, a series starring Warwick Davis.

He has also starred in films The Invention of Lying and the Night at the Museum franchise while his Netflix sitcom After Life earned him widespread acclaim and numerous awards for both his acting and writing.

The British star has carved out a remarkable career as one of the world's most renowned and in-demand comedians.

He has hosted the Golden Globes on five occasions and delivered numerous comedy specials, his most recent of which landed him in hot water regarding a joke about sick children.

Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman (PA)

Martin Freeman played sales rep Tim Canterbury in the beloved sitcom, where his character famously pined for the company's receptionist Dawn.

Beyond The Office, the actor, 51, has gone on to become a Hollywood A-lister, securing numerous prestigious awards including Baftas and Emmys for his versatile performances.

Freeman has left an indelible mark on fans with his characterisation of Dr John Watson in the acclaimed BBC adaptation of Sherlock, starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

His talents have also been showcased in The Responder and The Hobbit, playing Bilbo Baggins.

Additionally, Freeman has ventured into the realm of superhero cinema, captivating audiences with his portrayal of Everett K. Ross in Marvel blockbusters like Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.

His latest role in Miller’s Girl opposite Jenna Ortega caused a stir online with viewers.

Mackenzie Crook

Mackenzie Crook (PA Archive)

Mackenzie Crook played jobsworth Gareth Keenan in The Office. Following the success of the series, Crook starred in two swashbuckling installments of Pirates of the Caribbean, playing Ragetti, one of Jack Sparrow’s right-hand men.

He then went on to appear in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones, playing Orell, a wildling and warg, killed by Jon Snow in season three.

Aside from big franchises, Crook has starred in Sky’s Britannia, the rebooted Worzel Gummidge series, and more recently BBC’s Detectorists.

Lucy Davis

Davis portrayed Dawn on the series (BBC)

Lucy Davis portrayed receptionist Dawn Tinsley, who fell for Tim while having to endure David Brent’s cringe-worthy jokes in The Office.

Following the show’s conclusion, she ventured into a diverse array of films and TV shows, gracing the screens in productions like Shaun of the Dead, Wonder Woman, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Ugly Betty.

Now, Davis has swapped Slough for the sunnier climes of LA and has recently documented her newfound love of weightlifting online following her battle with bulimia.

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson played Finchy (BBC)

54-year-old Ralph Ineson played the show’s main antagonist, travelling businessman Chris Finch (Finchy).

After the curtain came down on The Office, he embraced his inner villain once again when he portrayed Amycus Carrow, one of Lord Voldemort's Death Eaters, in the final trilogy of the Harry Potter series.

Despite notable appearances in productions like Game Of Thrones, the critically acclaimed horror film The Witch, and a stint on Coronation Street, Inseon expressed frustration with being typecast after gaining recognition for his role in the BBC sitcom.

He told the Daily Mail in 2021: "To say I'm tired of every part I've played for the last 20 years being cross-referenced with Finchy would be an understatement."

Stephen Merchant

Stephen Merchant (PA)

Stephen Merchant has since gone into stand-up as well as creating comedy-drama The Outlaws.

Merchant, one half of the creative force behind The Office, had a brief but incredibly memorable role on the series playing Nathan 'Oggy', also known as The Oggmonster.

After the BBC sitcom came to an end, the comedian continued to work with Gervais on other acclaimed projects like Extras, Life's Too Short, An Idiot Abroad and co-producing the American adaptation of The Office.

Not just limited to behind-the-scenes work, Merchant has showcased his acting chops in notable TV series like Modern Family, and The Big Bang Theory as well as Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit and Logan opposite Hugh Jackman.

The 49-year-old recently made waves with his latest comedy-drama, The Outlaws, where he not only starred in the BBC Prime Video joint venture but also served as creator, producer and director.