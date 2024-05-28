An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon kills 2 people near a hospital, officials say

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

BINT JBEIL, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon hit next to a hospital entrance Monday, killing the motorcycle driver and a hospital security guard and wounding several civilians nearby, local health officials said.

It was not immediately clear who the driver was or why he was targeted in the strike in the town of Bint Jbeil.

The Israeli army did not give a statement on the strike but said it had targeted other areas of southern Lebanon in response to “terrorist launches.”

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been exchanging strikes with Israeli forces in the border area almost daily since Oct. 8, a day after the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began.

Mohammed Suleiman, director of the Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, said they had initially received one person killed and nine wounded in the strike, most of whom were “civilians who were in front of the hospital, where family members and people accompanying the patients usually gather.”

Hospital officials later said that a security guard who was wounded in the strike had died.

The strike also caused minor damage to the hospital, an Associated Press photographer at the scene said.

Hezbollah later said it had launched a barrage of dozens of missiles at Meron, Safsufa and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel in response.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon since the war in Gaza began, most of them militants with Hezbollah and allied groups but also including more than 70 civilians and non-combatants. On the Israeli side, strikes from Lebanon have killed 15 soldiers and 10 civilians.

The clashes have displaced tens of thousands on each side of the border. Israeli officials have said they may launch an offensive in Lebanon if no diplomatic solution is reached that would allow the displaced to return.

The Israeli military said Monday that its reservists had in recent weeks “conducted a division-level and brigade-level exercise that simulated ground operations in Lebanon."

Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah, who visited the site of the strike in Bint Jbeil, said that Israel “will not be able to return settlers (residents) to the north in this way.”

“The only way to stop everything that is happening in the region today and on the border with Lebanon is to stop the aggression against Gaza,” he said.

Western countries, in particular the U.S. and France, have come forward with a series of proposals for a cessation of hostilities on the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah has refused to enter into an agreement until a cease-fire is implemented in Gaza.

Initially, the proposals stipulated that Hezbollah would move its forces several kilometers away from the border, but a French diplomatic official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations said the latest proposal has abandoned this idea as Hezbollah would not agree to it unless Israel also halted its overflights in Lebanese airspace.

Instead, the new proposal would rely on a strengthened presence of the official Lebanese army and UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon to enforce the cessation of hostilities, with a long-term aim of negotiations for demarcation of the land border between Lebanon and Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was expected to arrive in Beirut on a diplomatic visit Tuesday.

___

Associated Press staff writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Mohammed Zinaty, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Terris Smith moves on with win at Olympic boxing qualifier in Bangkok

    BANGKOK — Canadian boxer Terris Smith defeated Bulgaria's Aslahan Mehmedova 3-0 on points in their round-of-16 bout Monday to advance at a last-ditch Olympic qualifying tournament.

  • Community joins hunt for lost dog

    The terrier cross ran off as its owners arrived to start their caravan holiday in west Cornwall.

  • Mother pushes 2-year-old girl to safety just before fatal crash at Michigan drag race

    OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan woman was killed when an out-of-control vehicle slammed into her during a drag-racing event, but she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter to safety in the seconds before the crash. The crash happened Sunday at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in western Oceana County, about 270 miles (430 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, MLive.com reported. Police said the driver of a modified Jeep CJ lost control, veered off the racing strip toward the cro

  • City's thriving film industry recognised at Cannes

    Bristol has won the City of Film award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • UN experts warn Canada lacks proper oversight, safeguards for people behind bars

    OTTAWA — A panel of United Nations experts say Canada is failing to ensure equitable justice, citing trial delays and problems with initiatives meant to lower the rate of Indigenous people behind bars.

  • RFK Jr. loses in first round of Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination vote. Trump didn’t file paperwork to qualify

    Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was eliminated from contention for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination during the party’s convention Sunday.

  • One dead and 9 injured in Israeli attack near hospital in south Lebanese village

    An Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon on Monday hit next to a hospital entrance, killing at least one person and wounding several civilians who were gathered outside, local health officials said. (AP video shot by: Mohammad Zanaty)

  • 4 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks for Retirees

    These four low-risk dividend stocks are ideal for retirees, given their solid underlying businesses, impressive track records, and healthy growth prospects. The post 4 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks for Retirees appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Iran further increases its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, watchdog says

    VIENNA (AP) — Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community. Iran is seeking to have economic sanctions that were imposed over the country's controversial nuclear program lifted in exchange for slowing the program down. The program — as all matters of state in Iran — are under t

  • Joey King Chopped Her Mermaid Hair Into an Ultra-Short Mushroom Bob in Between Cannes Red Carpets

    Talk about a transformation!

  • Iran's acting president addresses new parliament after helicopter crash killing president, others

    TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber addressed the country's new parliament Monday in his first public speech since last week's helicopter crash that killed his predecessor and seven others.

  • The Israeli Air Force may have to think twice about taking on Hezbollah

    The anti-aircraft missile suggests Israel's Air Force would face a much greater threat over southern Lebanon than it has in Gaza's skies.

  • Poland rolls out plans for fortifications along its border with Russia and Belarus

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Defense officials in NATO member Poland on Monday presented a plan to strengthen anti-drone surveillance and on-ground military defense through a system of fortifications and barriers along about 700 kilometers (430 miles) of its eastern border with Russia and Russian ally Belarus.

  • No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter

    EDMONTON — Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says there are reasonable grounds to believe two Lethbridge police officers committed offences when they did a criminal record check on local New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips. But it says the Alberta Prosecution Service determined the circumstances didn't meet its test to go to court. The informa

  • German army officer jailed for spying for Russia

    The 52-year-old captain admitted to passing information on munitions systems and aircraft to Moscow.

  • Actress duped by friend in Hillary Clinton film scam

    Former Eastenders actress Helena Breck believed a friend was making a documentary and lent her money.

  • 7 Pakistani soldiers, 23 militants killed in separate shootouts during raids along the Afghan border

    DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's security forces were conducting several raids in the country's volatile northwest, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, when shootouts ensued leaving seven soldiers and 23 militants dead, the army said Monday. The first exchange of fire occurred overnight on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six militants and two army officers who “embraced martyrdom,” according to a statement by Pakistan's mil

  • China has threatened trade with some countries after feuds. They're calling 'the firm' for help

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Business is good at “the firm.” The eight-person team at the State Department is leading Washington's efforts to ease the economic blowback for countries targeted by China. It emerged in the scramble to help Lithuania during a spat with China over Taiwan two years ago. Today, “the firm” is helping growing numbers of nations cope with what diplomats call economic coercion from Beijing. Countries “knock on the door, they call,” Undersecretary of State Jose Fernandez told The Asso

  • Oilers' Henrique, Stars' Hintz suit up for Game 3 of Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Oilers centre Adam Henrique joined the action Monday. Stars counterpart Roope Hintz did the same. The pair returned to their respective lineups when Edmonton hosted Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference final. Henrique suffered a suspected ankle injury in Game 5 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings before briefly returning for Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks. "It's more nerve-racking watching than playing," the 34-year-old centre said Monday morning. "But watchin

  • --Sixth Newswatch--

    --- STATIONS: Watch for copy moving as the deadline has passed for pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment at the University of Toronto. --- (Europe-Israel-Palestinians)(Audio: 059) The Israeli and European Union foreign ministers are exchanging angry words over Israel's attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz is accusing Spain of rewarding terror by recognizing a Palestinian state. E-U's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is supporting t