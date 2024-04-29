Olivia Dean Drops Capsule Collection With adidas Originals

Olivia Dean and adidas Originals have teamed up to create a limited-edition capsule collection, celebrating the artist's Messy tour and debut album. Joining forces with illustrator Emily Anderson, known for creating the motif that adorns Dean's album, the collection features a custom black Firebird tracksuit set and lilac T-shirt, designed by Dean and the adidas team.

Truly inspired by Dean's albun, the T-shirt mimics the pastel hues featured throughout the artist's tour, complete with short sleeves and a white trim. Elsewhere, the tracksuit features Dean's signature logo alongside a hand-drawn white flower design created by Anderson.

"I'm very excited to collaborate with Adidas on this limited run of pieces. The flower motif was designed by Emily Anderson for my album campaign -- she's an amazing illustrator and brought a beautiful, handmade element to all the creative that works so nicely with the tracksuits. Can't wait to see you in them," says Dean in a press release.

The collaboration will officially launch in London during Dean's tour, kicking off on May 2nd at the Hammersmith Apollo. Dean will also be hosting a meet and greet at the adidas store on May 3, where pieces will be available to purchase.

Take a look at the collaboration above and keep your eyes on Instagram for more info on the meet and greet.

