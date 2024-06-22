Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Match in Chic Attire at Paris Fashion Week — See Their Looks!

The couple made their first public appearance together since the actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis

Dave Benett/Getty John Mulaney and Olivia Munn in 2024

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are looking tres chic at Paris Fashion Week!

The actress and comedian were spotted attending the Hermes SS25 Men's Show at Palais d'Iena on Saturday, June 22.

Mulaney, 41, wore a gray checkered suit with a pale blue half-button-down shirt. He completed the look with black dress shoes.

Munn, 43, meanwhile, opted for a long sleeveless blazer with matching gray pants. She wore her hair down and pulled back. The Newsroom star accessorized with a chocolate brown handbag and small hoop earrings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Benett/Getty John Mulaney and Olivia Munn in 2024

The weekend outing marked the couple's first public appearance since Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March.

In an Instagram post, the actress said she was diagnosed months before making the news public. She said she “needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

A month after her biopsy that found the cancer, Munn underwent a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote at the time.

“I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," continued Munn.



Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline

Munn also gave Mulaney a shout out, thanking him for researching procedures and medications she would need, along with keeping framed photos of their 2-year-old son Malcolm in her hospital room.

"Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you," Mulaney commented on her emotional post with a heart emoji.

In May, Munn told PEOPLE how grateful she was for Mulaney's support throughout the diagnosis and medical procedures.

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair John Mulaney and Olivia Munn in 2024

Related: Olivia Munn's 2-Year-Old Son Malcolm Gives Her a Sweet Kiss in Adorable New Video: 'Magical Boy'

“I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me," she said at the time.

"And he did it all happily," added Munn.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.