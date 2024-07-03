Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Malcolm Hiệp Wishes Her a ‘Happy Birthday’ in Adorable Video

The proud mom shared the sweet video to her Instagram in celebration of her 44th birthday on Wednesday, July 3

Olivia Munn/Instagram John Mulaney, Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son is making sure that his mom has a special birthday!

On Wednesday, July 3, the actress, now 44, shared an adorable moment on her Instagram profile with the couple’s son Malcolm Hiệp, 2, celebrating his mother’s birthday.

“I’m spending my birthday morning in a tent — " the actress began before Malcolm added his birthday wishes, “Happy birthday Mommy!”

“Oh my gosh! Thank you so much, you’re the sweetest," she eagerly replied with her mouth agape. "Can you say ‘I love you, mama?’ ”

“I love you so much,” Malcolm told her.

“I love you so much,” the proud mother replied.

Malcolm then asked if he could go back inside and watch something on the television.

Olivia Munn/instagram Olivia Munn on July 3, 2024

Munn's new post also included a selfie taken in her backyard, showing her smiling for the camera.

“What a year 🎂✨🥹🙏🏻. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!! ❤️,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son: Everything They've Said About Malcolm Hiệp

Olivia Munn/instagram Olivia Munn on July 3, 2024

In March, Munn revealed on Instagram that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and posted a series of photos from her treatment over the last year. In her initial announcement, she spoke about how thankful she was to have her family by her side.

The following month, she opened up to PEOPLE about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, including four surgeries in 10 months and medically induced menopause. She underwent a double mastectomy, and as a result, she wasn’t able to hold her son while she was recovering, noting that it was one of the "hardest things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Mulaney/Instagram Olivia Munn, John Mulaney and son Malcolm

Related: Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Text Messages with John Mulaney After Son Malcolm Pooped in the Tub: 'Just Crazy'

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Good Morning America in May she documented her breast cancer journey for her son.

"There’s a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby,” Munn told Michael Strahan. “Well, because if I didn’t make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best. You want the people in your life, you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on right to know that you did everything you could to be here."

In an interview with Vogue published that same week, Munn said that she froze her eggs for a third time following her diagnosis so she could have future children with Mulaney. She previously froze her eggs at 33 and 39, and then most recently at 42.

“We just wanted a few more eggs,” she said. “At my age, one in every 10 eggs are healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval.”

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage John Mulaney and Olivia Munn on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

A few hours after the egg retrieval, she was informed that she "had two healthy embryos," Munn recalled.

"John and I just started crying," she added. "It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.