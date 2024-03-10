Man in custody after shooting in south Fort Worth Sunday morning

One person is in custody after a shooting in the 400 block of Millbrook Lane Sunday morning, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were sent to the south Fort Worth area around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. A police incident detail report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to a police call, noted that a caller told dispatchers a man shot his brother.

Police have not yet released any other details on the shooting.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.