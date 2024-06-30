One dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Montreal's Autoroute 15

MONTREAL — One person is dead after a crash involving several vehicles on a highway in Montreal on Sunday morning.

Provincial police say they are investigating a possible hit-and-run collision.

Emergency services responded to the incident on the southbound Autoroute 15 at the Turcot Interchange at around 6 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where they died.

Authorities say another person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The major crimes division says it is also interviewing witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

