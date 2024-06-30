One dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Montreal's Autoroute 15
MONTREAL — One person is dead after a crash involving several vehicles on a highway in Montreal on Sunday morning.
Provincial police say they are investigating a possible hit-and-run collision.
Emergency services responded to the incident on the southbound Autoroute 15 at the Turcot Interchange at around 6 a.m.
Police say the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where they died.
Authorities say another person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
The major crimes division says it is also interviewing witnesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.
The Canadian Press