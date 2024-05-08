One dead, two in critical condition after shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City home

A shooting at a Kansas City home just north of Grandview left one man dead and two others in critical condition Tuesday night, police said.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 11700 block of Corrington Avenue around 7:30 p.m., where onlookers directed them toward a home, said KCPD officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson.

Officers found an adult woman unresponsive outside the house with gunshot wounds. Once she was transported to an area hospital, neighbors and eyewitnesses told police someone else still inside the home had also been shot, Gonzalez said.

Inside, officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man dead.

Officers attempted to administer first aid to both victims until EMS arrived. It was not immediately clear how much time had passed between the time each victim was shot, Gonzalez said.

A third victim, a teenage boy, was also transported to an area hospital in critical condition. KCPD believes he was involved in the shooting, Gonzalez said.

The shooting occurred at a large gathering, with multiple eyewitnesses. A second police unit served as a blockade at the mouth of Corrington Avenue.

In the hours after the shooting, several people approached the blockade on foot or in cars, trying to pass information back and forth with those who were in the home. As police cleared the area, relatives escorted seven young children under the police tape blocking the street.

As the sun went down, tears flowed as relatives gathered in the driveway of the home on Carrington. KCPD officers could be heard threatening to remove one woman from the scene as she called to her siblings on the other end of the block.

Police have not taken anyone into custody, but have spoken with several witnesses, Gonzalez said. KCPD homicide detectives are offering up to $25,000 for anonymous tips from eyewitnesses.

The fatal shooting was the 48th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star. At this time last year, 59 homicides had been reported in the city.