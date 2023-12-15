One of Kentucky football’s top defensive players declares early for the NFL draft

University of Kentucky junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace announced Friday that he will enter the 2024 NFL draft, a loss the Wildcats anticipated was possible but nevertheless a costly departure.

Wallace looked like a potential All-SEC candidate early in the season with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks through three games, but his production dipped in league play. He suffered an injury in the loss to Georgia that forced him to miss the next game against Missouri. Wallace returned to the field with 11 tackles in the loss to Tennessee.

Before the season, Wallace was named to The Athletic’s annual college football freaks list in recognition of his unique athleticism.

Despite being listed at 241 pounds, Wallace has been clocked at 22 mph on UK’s GPS system. UK reports he has reached 38.5 inches in the vertical jump, which would have tied the best number of any linebacker at the NFL combine last season. Wallace has lifted 380 pounds in the power clean and almost 600 pounds in the squat, according to UK.

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace announced his decision on Instagram on Friday evening.

“It’s crazy to see,” safety Zion Childress said of Wallace early in the season. “I’ve been around a lot of athletic people, different people in my life, but I can say I’ve never seen anybody that size and that weight move the way (Wallace) moves. Speed, jumping, pure explosion, it’s crazy to watch.

“They put him on the list of freaks. Man, if he ain’t the freakiest one, I don’t know who is.”

Wallace finished the 2023 season second on the team in tackles with 69 and also recorded 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.