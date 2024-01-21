A ‘one-of-a-kind’ KC podcast host helped ex-prison inmates. Albert Boyd dies at 41

In the halls of Paseo Academy more than two decades ago, Geneva Olds met Albert Boyd, a young man with a fearless personality and positive attitude, she recalls. They soon became the closest of friends, spending hours each day talking about any and everything and remained close long after they graduated in 2001.

“From the first time I spoke to him I instantly thought he was a one-of-a-kind person,” says Olds. “He had this bright and over-the-top personality and was just very unique and hilarious.”

Boyd had a gift for helping people, she said, and grew up to become a case manager for the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change. But at age 41, he died from a heart attack on Jan. 10.

“He was a member of the LGBTQA community and was proud of who he was, he was always supper secure and confident in himself,” says his best friend. “He taught me to always be true to myself and he always encouraged everyone.”

In 2020 the two decided to turn their endless conversations into a podcast, the popular “2 Broke H.O.E.Z.”

“We had the idea to take our love of talking to each other into a show, and a lot of people came to know us by listening to our relationship on air,” she says. “We kind of opened up our friendship to the world.”

“I am going to miss the companionship and I can’t remember what life was like without him,” says Geneva Olds.

The duo’s program became more than just spicy conversations and funny jokes. As their fan base grew, Olds and Boyd wanted to use their platform to have honest discussions about topics in the Black community, like relationships, body positivity and LQBTQIA issues.

Though Boyd did not have children of his own, he filled the place of a father figure in the life of Olds’ 13-year-old daughter as a godfather. Her daughter never had a relationship with her biological father, but Boyd made sure to shower her with love, Olds says.

“She was absolutely devastated,” says Olds. “He was the person that she would call when she needed anything, and he was really like another parent to her.”

Albert Boyd with his goddaughter.

Boyd will be remembered for his ability to connect with people and bring a smile to the those who needed it the most. Olds remembers the passion he showed with his decade as a case manager, working with people exiting prison and rejoining society.

“I know he made a big difference to everyone that he worked with,” says Olds. “He really cared about helping these people get back on their feet and felt like everyone deserved a fresh start.”

Friends, family and acquaintances posted many messages of grief.

“Honestly in disbelief and shock. You were the epitome of bold and beautiful. Your spirit so high and mighty always keeping a smile even through your storms.”

“Our conversations were always what l needed to keep going.”

“Woke up hoping it was a nightmare, you are really Gone bro. It took my heart hours to calm down last night. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”

“I don’t know what to say. I just knew I loved you from the first time I met you. You kept me laughing every time I was in your presence.”

“Albert Boyd, I hate to hear about your passing. You were one of my biggest supporters. Rest in Peace.”

Olds says, “I am going to miss the companionship and I can’t remember what life was like without him.

“It really still hasn’t hit me that he is gone, and I can’t believe that we will never have another long talk or I will never get another late-night call from him.”

Other remembrances

Pamela Cummings, retired nurse, died Dec. 28. She was 61.

Pamela Cummings, retired nurse, died Dec. 28. She was 61.

Cummings was born on Feb. 18, 1662, to Milton and Jacqueline Jones in Kansas City, Kansas, and was the oldest of her parents’ children.

After graduating from F.L. Schlage High School, she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing at the University of Kansas.

Cummings went on to work as a nurse for Providence Medical Center, University of Kansas Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital for decades until her retirement.

Cummings occupied her free time with cooking, baking, sewing, interior design, gardening and crafts. She was an avid sports fan, supporting the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

She is remembered by her father, Melton Cummings; siblings, Melanie Cummings-Lewis, Yolanda Cummings and Aleece Cummings-Nunnally; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ora Wells, retired real estate agent and mother, died Dec. 22. She was 89.

Ora Wells, retired real estate agent and mother, died Dec. 22. She was 89.

Wells was born on July 9, 1934, to Clinton and Mary White in Belen, Mississippi. She was raised by her grandmother, who brought her to Kansas City, and was later adopted by her aunt and uncle, Essie and Herbert Beck.

In 1954 she married Joe Moore, and the couple had one daughter. The pair divorced, and in 1976 she married her second husband, Frank Wells, and the two remained together until his death in 2014.

After graduating from Lincoln High School she obtained her broker’s license in 1981 from Weaver School of Real Estate.

Wells worked for various real estate companies for many years. Later in life she became a federal employee, working for the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she retired after 30 years.

Wells then returned to real estate until 2018.

Wells will be remembered by friends and family as a loving figure who enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and crossword puzzles.

She is remembered by her daughter, Terry Lynne Moore, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.