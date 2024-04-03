One missing major player back for UM while he awaits special cleats. Canes need him

Among the reasons why UM’s defensive line should be the strength of the team, in addition to the brilliance of Rueben Bain and the promise of Nyjalik Kelly and the addition of Marshall’s accomplished Elijah Alston:

Akheem Mesidor is back.

The former second-team All Big 12 defensive end played in only three games for UM last season; torn ligaments on the bottom of both feet required surgery and sidelined him for the duration of the season.

He’s a limited participant during spring practice — which continues with session 11 of 15 on Thursday— while awaiting special cleats to provide more cushioning for his feet.

“I’m excited, have been waiting for this for a while,” Mesidor said this week. “By the time I get back, it will have been almost a year since I played football. So I’m nervous but excited.”

It’s easy to forget how impactful Mesidor was in 2022 (his first year at UM), when he had 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four pass breakups.

He had a sack in three games last year, giving him 17.5 sacks in 35 college games — 21 in his first two seasons at West Virginia and 14 at Miami.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor speaks to reporters after practice at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Mesidor/Bain pass-rushing combo should be lethal.

“Now me and Rueben are going to cause destruction together,” Mesidor says. “I’ll play inside, he’ll play outside.

“If he wants to switch it up, [that’s an option, too]. I don’t know how much Rueben wants to play inside, but when we are both on the line it’ll be hard for people to block us.”

Bain had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a UM freshman.

“He was a dog, showing everybody what he could do, and I was right there with him the whole way,’’ Mesidor said. “I love watching him play.’’

Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has said he intends to keep Bain playing mostly defensive end, but both Bain and Mesidor could play some defensive tackle if Guidry wants to give a heavy diet of defensive end snaps to Kelly (out this spring) or Alston or another young end such as Jayden Wayne.

Bain, of course, is already is slated to play a ton.

If Mesidor plays insider some, he would be sharing tackle snaps with Jared Harrison-Hunte and transfer additions CJ Clark and Marley Cook. Mesidor said he’s fine with playing end or tackle.

“I’ll mix it up,” Mesidor said. “I’ll play all over the line, play inside and out.”

Mostly, Mesidor is happy simply to be on a field again.

“It’s always hard when you can’t play the sport you love,” Mesidor said of last season. “I was just a coach on the field basically, did whatever I could to help. It’s sad, but everything happens for a reason and hopefully this year can be my year.”

While recovering from the foot injury, Mesidor said he’s changed his body composition — “lower fat percentage, higher muscle.”

For now, Mesidor wears conventional sneakers during practice and can only do individual drills. “I can’t really go up against a live person with shoes on because I’ll slip and possibly hurt myself or somebody else,’’ he said. “I’m hitting the bags and moving around a little, doing stuff with JT [Jason Taylor].”

Despite the nervous anticipation, Mesidor’s confidence hasn’t waned.

“Football,’’ he said, “is like riding a bike.’’

THIS AND THAT

▪ Samson Okunlola is getting work at right tackle and left guard. He’s very much in the mix for a starting job, with Matthew McCoy also competing for that open job. And keep an eye on Markel Bell, a junior college addition who has turned heads at left tackle.

He’s an option if Jalen Rivers moves to left guard, though UM has said it prefers to keep Rivers at left tackle.

▪ Reese Poffenbarger continues to have a good spring and is in prime position to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Cam Ward. That would allow Emory Williams to potentially redshirt.

Jacurri Brown had a couple of strong throws in the open media portion. Brown has said he’s committed to be on the UM roster this fall.

▪ Chris Johnson, who shows his speed at running back, is getting a long look as a runner. JoJo Trader, Robby Washington and Ray Ray Joseph also are in the mix.