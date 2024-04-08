Ontario Government calls By-Election for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex riding: What you need to know

The Ontario Government has called a by-election for the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex riding on Thursday, May 2.

Premier Doug Ford announced last Wednesday that a writ was issued under Section 9.1 of the Election Act for the by-election.

The LKM riding seat has been vacant since Monte McNaughton resigned last September after 12 years as MPP to take an executive vice-president’s position at Woodbine Entertainment.

When he stepped down, McNaughton, a Progressive Conservative, was serving his third term as the riding’s MPP.

Elections Ontario will release the complete list of candidates on April 18 after nominations close at 2 p.m. The list will be available online at www.elections.on.ca

Six candidates have announced their candidacy through the media or social media platforms.

Thamesville’s Steve Pinsonneault, a five-term Ward 3 Chatham-Kent Councillor, won the PC nomination on January 27.

The New Democratic Party candidate is Kathryn Shailer, a resident of Alvinston with a background in secondary school education.

Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, currently the mayor of Lucan-Biddulph and former Warden of Middlesex County, is the Liberal candidate.

Dr. Keith Benn, a consultant and Professional Geoscientist from Port Lambton will represent the New Blue Party of Ontario.

Stephen R. Campbell, a Technical Support Analyst with the Thames Valley District School Board, is the candidate for the None Of The Above Party of Ontario.

Andraena Tilgner, a registered respiratory therapist from Lucan, will represent the Green Party.

The Lambton Kent Middlesex riding consists of Chatham-Kent north of the Thames River (excluding the city of Chatham), western Middlesex County (excluding London and Thames Centre) and Lambton County (excluding Sarnia).

Canadian citizens residing in the LKM who will be 18 or older on election day are eligible to vote.

Elections Ontario encourages eligible voters to confirm, update, or add their information at RegisterToVoteON.ca to receive an information card in the mail about when, where, and how to vote.

Voter information cards will be mailed out starting April 16.

Here are some key dates for the LKM by-election.

April 3-26 – Submit your application to vote by mail by April 26, 6 p.m. Apply online or download an application at www.elections.on.ca.

April 4 to May 1 – Vote before election day at the LKM returning office in Strathroy (the former Amy’s Restaurant, 28537 Centre Road) or the riding’s satellite office in Wallaceburg (County Fair Mall11-60 McNaughton Ave., Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays April 7, 14, 28 12 noon-5 p.m. at both locations)

April 18 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 p.m.April 21-26 – Advance voting. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations.

April 21 to May 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning or satellite office or by appointment on election day.

May 2 – Vote on election day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Visit www.voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News