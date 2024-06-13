Ontario Storm Centre coverage for widespread severe storm risk Thursday

Storyful
A 255-acre wildfire was burning near Kingman, Arizona, on Monday, June 10, authorities said, telling locals to be ready to leave.Footage released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows the Peacock Fire burning on Monday evening.Residents near the fire, burning in the Peacock Mountains approximately 20 miles northeast of Kingman, were placed on READY status on Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.The fire started on Monday. Several air tankers were working on the fire, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. Credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via Storyful