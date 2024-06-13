Ontario Storm Centre coverage for widespread severe storm risk Thursday

CBC

A plastics plant in southwestern Ontario that was ordered by the province and federal government to reduce emissions of the cancer-causing chemical benzene now says it will permanently close by June 2026. The Sarnia facility, which employs about 80 people directly, has been shut down since late April, after members of nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation said they went to hospital and were treated for illnesses related to benzene exposure.Orders from the provincial government drastically reduced the