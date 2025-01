Reuters

David Balland, a co-founder of French crypto firm Ledger, had his hand mutilated while he and his wife were kidnapped, the Paris prosecutor said, adding that 10 people were being questioned following the freeing of the pair. Balland and his wife were kidnapped early on Tuesday morning from their home in central France, and were taken by car to two separate addresses where they were held captive, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a press conference late on Thursday. Balland, who Ledger said no longer worked for the company, was rescued after a police operation on Wednesday and his wife was freed the following day.