OPINION - The Standard View: Rachel Reeves is on a mission to restore trust in Labour

“Trust me with your money” is not a line that John McDonnell, Labour’s candidate for chancellor of the exchequer at the 2019 election, could have uttered without receiving quizzical looks. For Rachel Reeves, it is of a piece.

In a few days, the former Bank of England economist is likely to be ensconced in No 11 Downing Street and in charge of the British economy. In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with the Standard, Reeves set out her vision for the country, including her ambitions to grow the Brexit-hit City and stem the tide of companies listing on the New York Stock Exchange rather than London’s own.

Labour shadow chancellors have always had to go further than their Tory counterparts to demonstrate their fitness for high office. But in Reeves, the party has someone who appears genuinely committed to sound money. Her credibility was not hurt by the disastrous mini-Budget, in which then-Tory chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set alight his party’s reputation of economic competence.

Her task in office will be one that has evaded recent predecessors — addressing the stagnation in productivity and creating the right conditions for sustainable growth and rising living standards.

Confected outrage

If you ever wondered why politicians often answer in such deliberate, pre-scripted ways, some of the response to Sir Keir Starmer’s suggestion that he would like to see his teenage children after 6pm on a Friday provides an answer.

Sir Keir revealed his long-held belief in carving out “protected time for the kids”, which he says makes him more relaxed and a better decision-maker. Cue confected outrage. The Tories accused him of promising to be a “part-time prime minister”. Not one to be outdone, Conservative deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis shared his hope that “Putin doesn’t choose 6.01pm” to take further military action in Ukraine.

Leading Britain is indeed a full-time job, but not one that can be achieved without taking breaks, even holidays. Fortunately, prime ministers have access to mobile technology and can be informed about government business, including when they are in a different room. This sort of political attack line doesn’t fool voters, many of whom manage to combine busy jobs with spending time with their families.

Hold your breath

For those lulled into a torpor by watching England’s matches at the Euros, Portugal v Slovenia more than brought them back to life. From Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed penalty to decisive spot kicks, the match had it all.

For those still recovering, the trick may well be a breathwork coach used by the England team to reduce stress and anxiety. Best saved for the inevitable penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals.