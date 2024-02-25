Oppenheimer continues awards season sweep as film picks up SAG Awards

Irish star Cillian Murphy won best actor for his role in Oppenheimer during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, while the film won best cast in a motion picture.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, in which Murphy plays theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer – described as the father of the atomic bomb – continued its awards season success during the 30th SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history and serves as a key Academy Award indicator ahead of the ceremony next month.

A standing ovation for Cillian Murphy on his outstanding performance 🎉 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/J92iH6h9tl — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

“Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper, but now looking out at you guys here today, I know I am part of something truly wonderful, so thank you,” Murphy said.

Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr won the best supporting actor prize for his role as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Elsewhere, Pedro Pascal appeared visibly shocked and emotional as he appeared on stage to collect the award for best male actor in a drama series for his role in The Last Of Us.

Pedro Pascal accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for The Last Of Us (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/PA)

“This is wrong for a number of reasons, I’m a little drunk, I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this,” Pascal told the audience, before becoming visibly emotional.

He later told British star Tan France he was going to celebrate the win by kissing Succession star Kieran Culkin as “revenge”, as the pair have jokingly battled against each other during awards season speeches.

British star Naomi Watts introduced the in memoriam segment of the show, which honoured actors including Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon and Friends actor Matthew Perry.