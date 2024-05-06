Orbán challenger in Hungary mobilises thousands at demonstration
Péter Magyar has promised to bring an end to governmental corruption and a declining quality of life in the Central European country.
Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.
A GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she "hated" years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought "the timing was perfect" when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book's publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem's bi
WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal column. Poland, says a former investigator. They're joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It's a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr
Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake's suggestion that voters "strap on a Glock" to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence."It's dangerous," Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press. "What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed."
The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.
The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later
CAIRO (Reuters) -Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack claimed by Hamas armed wing, near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where Palestinian health officials said at least 19 people were killed by Israeli fire on Sunday. Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.
Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.
"Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters
A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes
Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.
The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...
Don't let the focus on holding Trump accountable for what he has done cloud your vision on what he will do, if voters give him the chance.
The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump
Russia's army in Ukraine lacks the huge size its warfighting doctrine demands, and it's been too rigid to readily adapt new tactics.
Former President Donald Trump continues to make false claims about his New York trial.
Four years ago, many Americans saw Joe Biden as the ultimate “safe pair of hands” to tame the pandemic-induced chaos of Donald Trump’s final year in office. That image of competence has been tested by a string of events, including crises overseas and political and economic challenges at home, and with Trump out of office, the former president can blame Biden
NATO's four-month long military exercises near Russia's borders, known as Steadfast Defender, are proof the alliance is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed accusations by NATO this week that Russia is engaged in hybrid attacks on its member states, saying this was misleading "misinformation" aimed at distracting people from the alliance's activities. It was NATO that had waged a hybrid war with Russia by supporting Ukraine with arms, intelligence and finances, she said in a statement.