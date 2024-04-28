Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia celebrate Palm Sunday
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrated Palm Sunday with prayers and a ceremony at the ornate Entoto Maryam Church outside Addis Ababa. (AP video by Amir Kiyaro)
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrated Palm Sunday with prayers and a ceremony at the ornate Entoto Maryam Church outside Addis Ababa. (AP video by Amir Kiyaro)
Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.
Before news broke the pop star had been ordered to pay her dad $2 million in legal fees after their battle over her controversial conservatorship. Britney Spears was snapped cracking the windscreen of her SUV with her heels.
A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi
The 'Stranger Things' star rocked a pair of denim shorts from her fashion brand, Florence by Mills
Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.
The former teacher wrote in her journal that "moving a body is much more difficult than it looks on TV," according to multiple reports
The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar
Jim Wallis, an evangelical leader, says White Christian nationalism has existed in the US since its founding. He calls it the “False White Gospel,” and a form of heresy.
"Although there are 4x more people... it is VERY quiet. Nobody is screaming, cars aren't honking, people aren't even talking."
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,
The Bachelor alum and Joy tied the knot on April 27 at her family's farm in an "ethereal" black-tie wedding ceremony
A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday. U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary mans
Springer’s daughter Katie shares with PEOPLE memories of father, his "special love" with Micki Velton and his views on "The Jerry Springer Show"
Tarrance Williams Sr., 49, was first reported missing on April 19, days after he was on the phone with his sister after a car crash
"She feels that keeping his last name must mean I'm still in love with him, and this is my secret way of assuring we end up together again someday."
Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.
Princess Rajwa of Jordan wore a beautiful red gown in a photo her husband Crown Prince Hussein posted online in honour of her 30th birthday, after the royal couple announced they are expecting their first baby earlier this month
Irene Keating stands outside Georgestown Bakery with two mounted units of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Gary Cogswell/ Submitted by Stephen Lewis)For more than 20 years, Irene Keating was a familiar face in the St. John's neighbourhood of Georgestown — especially people who lined up faithfully at a popular barkery for a fresh loaf of bread, a croissant or a bagel. Keating, 84, was a counter worker at Georgestown Bakery, and often the main point of contact the company had with customers."