Oscar 2024: A look at the award wins that could make cinematic history from Cillian Murphy to Justine Triet

Excitement and anticipation is mounting as Hollywood prepares for the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday.

The cinematic landscape of the past year has dazzled audiences, from box office hits to captivating conversations, intensifying the eagerness surrounding the outcome.

Leading the nominations is Oppenheimer with an impressive 13 nods, trailed closely by Poor Things with 11 nominations, and Killers of the Flower Moon, which garnered 10 nominations.

As the film industry's most prestigious event approaches and all eyes are on the Dolby Theatre, The Standard explores which history-making moments could be made.

Leading the pack with an impressive 13 nominations, Oppenheimer has the opportunity to make history by securing the most Oscar wins in a single night.

The current record stands at 11, which is shared by Ben-Hur, Titanic and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Oppenheimer is hoping to make history at Sunday’s Oscars (AP)

Individual accomplishments also take centre stage, as Cillian Murphy, who portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic, eyes the title of the first ever Irish-born Best Actor recipient.Additionally, Lily Gladstone endeavors to secure the title of the first Indigenous woman to win an Oscar for acting. Already a trailblazer, Gladstone etched her name in history as the first Indigenous nominee in an acting category at the event, courtesy of her depiction of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Elsewhere, Justine Triet aims to break new ground as the first French woman to triumph in both the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories.

Scorsese and John Williams are poised to rewrite the record books as well. Scorsese, at 81, could become the oldest winner of the Best Director category, while Williams, at 92, could snatch the title of the oldest competitive Oscar recipient with a win for Best Score.

In the realm of technical excellence, Thelma Schoonmaker eyes a record-breaking fourth Oscar win in the Best Editing category.

On the animated front, Pixar aims to extend its reign as the studio with the most wins in Best Animated Feature while Robot Dreams could make history as the first movie without any dialogues to win the category.

Meanwhile on the international stage, The Zone of Interest could mark a historic win for the UK in the Best International Feature Film category, while Italy seeks to further solidify its dominance with a potential 15th win.

If Io Capitano bags the honour, it will make Italy the most decorated country in that category in Oscars history.

The 96th Academy Awards will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX starting from 10:30pm on Sunday, March 10