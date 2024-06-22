Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Reportedly in Discussions To Star in 'BEEF' Season Two

The second season of Netflix's BEEF anthology series may star Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in the leading roles.

Sources tell Deadline that the two actors are currently in negotiations to lead the upcoming second season, and could join Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in the cast. While nothing else is confirmed as of the moment, reports claim that season two will focus on two feuding couples. Netflix has yet to officially announce a season two, however, and the streamer had no comment on the casting of Isaac and Mulligan.

It was previously reported that Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal were in talks to play the couple opposite of Melton and Spaeny's characters.

BEEF season one starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two individuals embroiled in a life-threatening feud, and the series went on to win a total of eight Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys and three Golden Globes.