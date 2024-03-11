Oscars 2024: The 39 Moments You Need To See From This Year's Awards

Getty Images

Of course, for even the most devoted of film fans, the idea of staying up all night to follow the action live can be a little off-putting, meaning lots of us might miss the annual ceremony.

Fortunately for you, we were following the whole thing as it happened, and we’ve rounded up 39 of the night’s stand-out moments.

Here’s what you missed at the 2024 Oscars...

1. Vanessa Hudgens debuted a pregnancy bump – announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child!

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

2. Poor Liza Koshy... The collective ‘OHHHHHH’

Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/z5lbx38CJ4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2024

3. America Ferrara and Billie Eilish together are the duo we never knew we needed

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

4. Liza wasn’t the only one being clumsy on the carpet... sorry Kirsten!

Kirsten Dunst accidentally bumps into an Oscar statuette before taking photos on the carpet with Jesse Plemons. https://t.co/qxqSOgif3jpic.twitter.com/iTMEYL3bn3 — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

5. America Ferrara’s team handed out the most beautiful Barbie-coded gifts

“It is literally impossible to be a woman.”

6. Meanwhile Poor Things star Ramy Youssef and Billie Eilish both wore Artists for Ceasefire pins

Ramy Youssef wears an Artists for Ceasefire pin to the #Oscars: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTVhttps://t.co/qxqSOgif3jpic.twitter.com/yyM7HzpVdZ — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

WWD via Getty Images

7. Ncuti Gatwa losing his cool when seeing America Ferrara (stars, they’re just like us).

Ncuti Gatwa talks about being Doctor Who — and geeks out about America Ferrera, who is being interviewed next to him. | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTVhttps://t.co/qxqSOgif3jpic.twitter.com/whXSAwZxK0 — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

8. THE GODZILLA TEAM ARE WEARING GODZILLA SHOES

And they look GOOD pic.twitter.com/KKaDAlP59r — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) March 10, 2024

The ‘GODZILLA MINUS ONE’ team are wearing Godzilla-themed shoes for today’s #Oscar red carpet. pic.twitter.com/ou4XUCAtET — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2024

9. Ariana Grande. Full stop.

Marleen Moise via Getty Images

10. Who then got VERY excited to see Michelle Yeoh (quite rightly).

ariana reacts to seeing michelle yeoh on the red carpet 😭 #oscarspic.twitter.com/8VYcw3pjPD — Ariana Grande Today ☀️ (@ArianaToday) March 10, 2024

11. A round of applause for Anatomy Of A Fall star, Sandra Huller

she hails from the quaint german village called cüntenserven pic.twitter.com/wZMbqlVZE7 — ayeza (@tdkledger) March 10, 2024

12. Danielle Brooks has 26 crystals on each of her nails because she’s the 26th black woman to be nominated in the best supporting actress category.

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

13. Let’s get to the ceremony itself and this shot of our fave icon Messi.

Messi in the audience at the #Oscars.

pic.twitter.com/RwFUCRhRyL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 10, 2024

14. Crying within seconds watching Da’vine Joy Randolph win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role. | #Oscarshttps://t.co/UNgGySGz3rpic.twitter.com/AJ7xyA2tQI — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

“For so long I’ve wanted to be different, and now I’m thankful to be myself” ❤️ So unbelievably happy for Da’Vine!#Oscarspic.twitter.com/tC1zIBPilY — Serena (@SerenaSeghedoni) March 10, 2024

Paul Giamatti crying as Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins her #Oscars — that's the friend we all deserve pic.twitter.com/ukr7Qt1qlM — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 10, 2024

15. And five icons presented the award.

Left to right – Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno and Regina King. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

16. Billie Eilish performed ‘What Was I Made For’ while wearing an outfit that paid homage to Barbie creator Ruth Handler

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

17. John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design... naked.

Margot Robbie reacting to John Cena at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/ejeoh0QdFe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

18. This entire Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling bit

"I'm just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us." Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt joke on stage at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3rpic.twitter.com/QAXcIeeZ9W — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

19. Danny Devito versus Michael Keaton over Batman Returns

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito confront Batman at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/TimtCRXMyW — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

Danny DeVito confronting Michael Keaton at the #Oscars2024 over Batman Returns with Arnold Schwarzenegger by his side is my everything. 🥹 #Oscars — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) March 11, 2024

20. Even more Messi.

Messi applauding Robert Downey Jr. at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/festlmnDLq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 11, 2024

21. More iconic behaviour from the Godzilla team

the godzilla team taking a bunch of godzilla toys onstage….. i love them pic.twitter.com/3ma2Gvf3L0 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 11, 2024

22. I can’t quite believe I’m writing this but... oh to be an ashtray at the Oscars?

Framing this photo of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons in the #Oscars smoking section with Justine Treit, Swann Arlaud, and Sophie Mas pic.twitter.com/ihNerO042X — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 10, 2024

23. This incredibly important speech from Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath as they accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for 20 Days in Mariupol.

"Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never made this film."



Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "20 Days in Mariupol."#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XYpic.twitter.com/RRuTIn1pYT — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

24. Hope you’re geared up for all things Ken because THAT PERFORMANCE? MY GOODNESS.

Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/g7OZiQY25z — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

25. We got an Emma Stone and Ryan reunion.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/B2GKXgnRfg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

26. Margot Robbie absolutely losing it at Ryan’s performance

ryan gosling starting "i'm just ken" in the audience behind margot robbie who CANNOT stop laughing. genius. i hope the kenergy never leaves ryan gosling #oscarspic.twitter.com/NVgEvEzGHH — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 11, 2024

27. ALL THE KENS, I REPEAT, ALL THE KENS.

All the Kens come together during Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/kxa5oURqlz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

28. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE – you can watch the full video below.

Ryan Gosling performs 'I'm Just Ken' at the #Oscars 🎤pic.twitter.com/GsM5iYehJh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 11, 2024

29. We are all Lupita.

Just Lupita Nyong jamming out to "I'm Just Ken." pic.twitter.com/sQHEyqJ1t3 — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

30. John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams

John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams instead of presenting his category at the Oscars lol. king pic.twitter.com/5q98HfH5ur — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

31. And his reference to Madame Web.

John Mulaney: "Without sound, we wouldn't have been able to hear such classic lines as 'You're gonna need a bigger boat,' 'I'll have what she's having' and 'He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.'" https://t.co/UNgGySGz3rpic.twitter.com/WLFpHIWU85 — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

32. Billie Eilish took home the Oscar for Best Original Song and Greta’s reaction was HEART-WARMING.

Greta Gerwig being a proud mom and running up to Billie Eilish and Finneas after their Oscar win is so cute pic.twitter.com/vkHYEXhoOp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

33. And Ariana Grande could barely contain her excitement at Billie winning while presenting the award.

Billie Eilish and Finneas' "What Was I Made For?" wins the #Oscar for Original Song. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3rpic.twitter.com/ECfg6YekOF — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

34. Cillian Murphy’s speech as he takes home his first ever Oscar.

Cillian Murphy's speech after winning the 'Best Actor' award at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/AW4ADD5U8s — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 11, 2024

35. And Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director after eight nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s acceptance speech after winning Best Director at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/SCUvDIgP9C — Film Devotion (@FilmDevotion) March 11, 2024

36. Sorry but this line-up for presenting Best Actress award? UNREAL.

Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange introducing the Best Actress nominees at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/PyNLA0RngF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

37. Emma Stone winning the Oscar for Best Actress and starting her acceptance speech with ‘MY DRESS IS BROKEN.’

“my dress is broken, i think it happened during i’m just ken” being the first words of emma’s acceptance speech 😭😭 oh i love her pic.twitter.com/vt76OCa26Y — lissy (@kenerqy) March 11, 2024

38. And Jennifer Lawrence sobbing as Emma came up to accept her award.

Jennifer Lawrence is brought to tears by Emma Stone’s Best Actress win at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/I1F7hbRtQ8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

39. Al Pacino going straight to the envelope and forgetting to read out the nominees for Best Picture.

al pacino did not give a fuck omg he didn’t even read the nominees 😭 — sandy (@satosgs) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino…when asked to present best film…and all ten nominees… pic.twitter.com/gdSGLCAggX — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) March 11, 2024

