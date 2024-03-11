Advertisement
Oscars 2024: The 39 Moments You Need To See From This Year's Awards

Dayna McAlpine
·9 min read
Getty Images
Getty Images

Of course, for even the most devoted of film fans, the idea of staying up all night to follow the action live can be a little off-putting, meaning lots of us might miss the annual ceremony.

Fortunately for you, we were following the whole thing as it happened, and we’ve rounded up 39 of the night’s stand-out moments.

Here’s what you missed at the 2024 Oscars...

1. Vanessa Hudgens debuted a pregnancy bump – announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child! 

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

2. Poor Liza Koshy... The collective ‘OHHHHHH’

3. America Ferrara and Billie Eilish together are the duo we never knew we needed 

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

4. Liza wasn’t the only one being clumsy on the carpet... sorry Kirsten!

5. America Ferrara’s team handed out the most beautiful Barbie-coded gifts

“It is literally impossible to be a woman.”

6. Meanwhile Poor Things star Ramy Youssef and Billie Eilish both wore Artists for Ceasefire pins 

WWD via Getty Images
WWD via Getty Images

7. Ncuti Gatwa losing his cool when seeing America Ferrara (stars, they’re just like us).

8. THE GODZILLA TEAM ARE WEARING GODZILLA SHOES

9. Ariana Grande. Full stop.

Marleen Moise via Getty Images
Marleen Moise via Getty Images

10. Who then got VERY excited to see Michelle Yeoh (quite rightly).

11. A round of applause for Anatomy Of A Fall star, Sandra Huller

12. Danielle Brooks has 26 crystals on each of her nails because she’s the 26th black woman to be nominated in the best supporting actress category.

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

13. Let’s get to the ceremony itself and this shot of our fave icon Messi.

14. Crying within seconds watching Da’vine Joy Randolph win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

15. And five icons presented the award.

Left to right – Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno and Regina King.
Left to right – Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong'o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno and Regina King. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

16. Billie Eilish performed ‘What Was I Made For’ while wearing an outfit that paid homage to Barbie creator Ruth Handler

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

17. John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design... naked.

18. This entire Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling bit

19. Danny Devito versus Michael Keaton over Batman Returns

20. Even more Messi.

21. More iconic behaviour from the Godzilla team

22. I can’t quite believe I’m writing this but... oh to be an ashtray at the Oscars?

23. This incredibly important speech from Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath as they accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for 20 Days in Mariupol.

24. Hope you’re geared up for all things Ken because THAT PERFORMANCE? MY GOODNESS.

25. We got an Emma Stone and Ryan reunion.

26. Margot Robbie absolutely losing it at Ryan’s performance

27. ALL THE KENS, I REPEAT, ALL THE KENS.

28. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE – you can watch the full video below.

29. We are all Lupita.

30. John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams

31. And his reference to Madame Web.

32. Billie Eilish took home the Oscar for Best Original Song and Greta’s reaction was HEART-WARMING.

33. And Ariana Grande could barely contain her excitement at Billie winning while presenting the award.

34. Cillian Murphy’s speech as he takes home his first ever Oscar.

35. And Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director after eight nominations.

36. Sorry but this line-up for presenting Best Actress award? UNREAL.

37. Emma Stone winning the Oscar for Best Actress and starting her acceptance speech with ‘MY DRESS IS BROKEN.’

38. And Jennifer Lawrence sobbing as Emma came up to accept her award.

39. Al Pacino going straight to the envelope and forgetting to read out the nominees for Best Picture.

