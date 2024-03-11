Oscars 2024 LIVE: Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead Academy Awards wins

Stars have flocked to Los Angeles for the biggest night in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is heavily tipped for a huge success, with 13 Oscar nominations. Robert Downey Jr took the film’s first award for best supporting actor.

However, the blockbuster faces stiff competition in the Best Picture category, with Poor Things, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, The Holdovers, and The Zone of Interest all vying for the accolade.

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is the man to beat for best actor, while Lily Gladstone could become the first ever Native American to win best actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

But the night’s early winner was Poor Things - which scooped awards for costume design, production design and make-up and hairstyling.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, began at 11pm GMT.

Oppenheimer wins best cinematography

01:15 , Miriam Burrell

Oppenheimer scoops its third award of the night for best cinematography.

The other nominees were:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Pro-Palestine demonstration outside Oscars

01:14 , Miriam Burrell

(REUTERS)

America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon

01:11 , Miriam Burrell

Barbie stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon earlier presenting awards.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

20 Days in Mariupol wins best documentary feature

01:09 , Miriam Burrell

20 Days in Mariupol wins the award for best documentary feature.

It’s the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, according to director Mstyslav Chernov.

“I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occpupying our cities,” he told the Oscars.

The Last Repair Shop wins best documentary short

01:06 , Miriam Burrell

The Last Repair Shop has won the award for best documentary short for telling the story of “four unassuming heroes who ensure no student is deprived of the joy of music”.

(REUTERS)

Documentary awards up next

01:04 , Miriam Burrell

Barbie stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon present the awards for best documentary short and best documentary feature.

The nominees are:

Best documentary short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

NÇi Nai and Wài Pó

Best documentary feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor

01:00 , Miriam Burrell

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Batiste performs third Oscar-nominated song of the night

00:56 , Miriam Burrell

Jon Batiste is now performing It Never Went Away from American Symphony.

He is nominated for best original song.

(REUTERS)

Oppenheimer wins second award

00:53 , Miriam Burrell

Oppenheimer has won its second award of the night - for best film editing.

The nominees were:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Oscar goes to...

00:49 , Miriam Burrell

Godzilla Minus One

Best visual effects award is up next

00:48 , Miriam Burrell

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito present the best visual effects award.

The nominees are:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor

00:39 , Miriam Burrell

It’s a first Oscar win for Robert Downey Jr.

He wins the award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The second performance of the night

00:38 , Miriam Burrell

Earlier, Scott George with The Osage Singers performed Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Up next is best supporting actor

00:34 , Miriam Burrell

The next award to be presented is for best supporting actor.

The nominees are:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

The Zone of Interest first UK film to win international feature Oscar

00:30 , Miriam Burrell

A few minutes earlier, The Zone of Interest became the first British film to win best international feature film.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt address Barbenheimer 'rivalry'

00:28 , Miriam Burrell

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in Barbie, and Emily Blunt, who plays Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic, addressed the Barbenheimer “rivalry”.

Blunt made a reference to how Oppenheimer is nominated for far more Oscar awards than Barbie.

(REUTERS)

The Zone of Interest wins best international feature film

00:24 , Miriam Burrell

Dwayne Johnson and Bad Bunny presented the best international feature award.

The Oscar was awarded to The Zone of Interest.

The nominees were:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Killers of the Flower Moon track is performed

00:21 , Miriam Burrell

Scott George with The Osage Singers are now performing Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Billie Eilish receives standing ovation

00:19 , Miriam Burrell

Earlier, Billie Eilish received a standing ovation for her moving performance of What Was I Made For?

A streaker at the Oscars?

00:13 , Miriam Burrell

John Senna walked across the stage seemingly naked to present the best costume design award.

Poor Things won - making it the film’s third award of the evening.

The nominees were:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Poor Things wins again

00:09 , Miriam Burrell

In its second award of the night, Poor Things wins best production design.

The other nominees were:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things wins best make-up and hairstyling

00:06 , Miriam Burrell

Poor Things has won its first award of the night - best make-up and hairstyling.

Here were the other nominees:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Billie Eilish performs What Whas I Made For?

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:55 , Miriam Burrell

In the first performance of the night, Billie Eilish sung her Oscar-nominated track for the film Barbie, What Was I Made For?

Eilish, 22, sung as her brother Finneas O'Connell played the piano.

(Getty Images)

American Fiction wins best adapted screenplay

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:54 , Miriam Burrell

Based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett, American Fiction follows a frustrated novelist-professor.

In his acceptance speech, Cord Jefferson said: “I felt so much joy making this movie and I want other people to experience that joy.”

(REUTERS)

Best original screenplay goes to...

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:48 , Miriam Burrell

Anatomy of a Fall has just won best original screenplay.

Screenplay awards are next

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:46 , Miriam Burrell

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are presenting both best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay awards.

Here are the nominees:

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Da’vine Joy Randolph: 'I was the only black girl in that class'

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:44 , Miriam Burrell

Just a few minutes earlier, Da’vine Joy Randolph won an Oscar for supporting actress for The Holdovers, which was presented by previous winners in the category – who each gave a heartfelt introduction about the nominees.

The US actress, who played a kitchen manager in the boarding school drama, was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.

She also said: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”

Randolph added that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her before adding: “Thank you for seeing me.”

“I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough,” she added. “I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Boy and the Heron wins best animated feature

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:40 , Miriam Burrell

The Boy and the Heron has taken the top gong for best animated feature.

Here were the nominees:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko wins

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:38 , Miriam Burrell

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko wins best animated short film.

The award was presented by Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to... 'War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NGMnf1PB9b — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

Next up is best animated short

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:36 , Miriam Burrell

The next award to be presented is best animated short.

Here are the nominees:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

A teary speech follows

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:31 , Miriam Burrell

In an emotional acceptance speech, Da'Vine Joy Randolph said: “I pray to God I get to do this more than once.”

She even thanked her publicist.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:27 , Miriam Burrell

To kick off the night, Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress.

(REUTERS)

Nominees for best supporting actress

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:24 , Miriam Burrell

To jog your memory, here are the nominees for best supporting actress:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best supporting actress award is first up

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:23 , Miriam Burrell

The first award of the night - best supporting actress - is about to be presented.

Jimmy Kimmel in Barbie?

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:17 , Miriam Burrell

The Oscars opened with host Jimmy Kimmel superimposed into a scene from the box office juggernaut Barbie.

In the bus stop scene from the film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie turns to him and says “You’re so beautiful”. Kimmel replies: “I know I was just thinking that, I haven’t eaten in three weeks.

“I’m so hungry, I have to go host the Oscars.”

Appearing on stage, he said: “Thank you for that partial standing ovation.”

He added: “And for making it on time, the show is starting an hour earlier this year but don’t worry, it will still start very, very late.”

Kimmel also made passing reference to the strikes which ground Hollywood to a halt, referring to what “a hard year” it had been for the industry.

Ceremony begins

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:10 , Miriam Burrell

Host Jimmy Kimmel has begun his monologue as the Academy Awards kicks off.

He has made a joke about how the ceremony has already started five minutes late despite starting an hour earlier than last year.

He also said Barbie is now a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig.

More stars arrive on the red carpet

Sunday 10 March 2024 23:07 , Miriam Burrell

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (REUTERS)

Dwayne Johnson (REUTERS)

America Ferrera poses for a photo with Xochitl Gomez and Becky G (REUTERS)

Greta Gerwig and Emily Blunt make an appearance

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:52 , Miriam Burrell

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has arrived, and earlier Emily Blunt, who is nominated for the best supporting actress award, along with her husband John Krasinski.

Greta Gerwig (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (REUTERS)

Best actress nominees on the red carpet

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:47 , Miriam Burrell

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller have arrived on the red carpet.

They have been nominated for best actress along with Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.

Emma Stone (REUTERS)

Sandra Huller (REUTERS)

All the best looks from the red carpet

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:39 , Miriam Burrell

Stars dazzled on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

The crowd chanted “Ken!” as Ryan Gosling arrived, meanwhile Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy.

See the Standard’s wrap of all the best looks, outfits and details from the red carpet.

Ryan Gosling (REUTERS)

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:21 , Josh Salisbury

Viewers can now watch the action live on ITV, with Jonathan Ross hosting a show before the ceremony gets underway at 11pm.

Giamatti: The Holdovers is tale of empathy

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:15 , Josh Salisbury

Paul Giamatti has said The Holdovers is a story about the importance of empathy.

The 56-year-old is competing for best actor for his leading role as grumpy teacher Paul Hunham in the boarding school drama, alongside Da'Vine Joy Randolph who is up for best supporting actress for her role as grieving cook Mary Lamb.

"I think it's a good story about empathy and being open to whoever, you never know who is going to change your life a little bit," Giamatti said on the red carpet.

"And so I think that's an important thing, being empathetic and being willing to give of yourself to other people is a good thing. Being selfless as much as you can."

He also spoke about working with The Holdovers' US director Alexander Payne.

"The great thing about him is he doesn't say very much, he says things like 'faster, slower, louder, funnier' - that's what he does and that's what is great about him, super simple."

Paul Giamatti (Getty Images)

Triet: Women have to 'pay more' for their success

Sunday 10 March 2024 22:05 , Josh Salisbury

Anatomy Of A Fall director Justine Triet says on the red carpet that powerful women often have to "pay" for their success

The Oscar-nominated French director, who is up for writing and directing awards, said that her court drama tries to "flip the cliche of the woman at home and the man outside".

"I'm a woman so of course all these things are... included in my experience and that's where I speak from," she added.

When asked about Oscar nominee Sandra Huller's performance where her character is punished for what she is good at, Triet said: "I think sometimes when women are much more powerful they have to pay something and I think because she's really more powerful, she's much more attacked in the courtroom."

Anatomy of a Fall cast begin to arrive

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:30 , Josh Salisbury

Anatomy of a Fall stars have begun arriving on the red carpet - the movie is up for five awards, including best actress, best picture and best director.

Justine Triet has arrived wearing a pinstripe suit, while actress Sandra Huller has also arrived in a winged dress.

Giving an interview on the red carpet, Huller declines to answer which of The Zone of Interest or Anatomy of a Fall is her favourite.

“No I won't do that,” she says. “Never, because they're both so unique!”

She also says she does not know whether her character in Anatomy of a Fall, who is accused of her husband’s murder, actually did it - joking that Triet will reveal it in ten years’ time.

(REUTERS)

Who are the Oscar nominees?

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:21 , Josh Salisbury

Oppenheimer is the front-runner to win Best Picture, having secured top honours at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph looks poised to clinch the Best Supporting Actress award for her poignant portrayal in The Holdovers, having already won a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Although the other acting categories remain less certain, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Lily Gladstone for Best Actress, and Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor are considered the bookies favourites.

Read the full list of nominees here.

Cillian Murphy is highly tipped for his role in Oppenheimer (PA Archive)

Vanessa Hudgens confirms pregnancy on red carpet

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:14 , Josh Salisbury

Vanessa Hudgens, has announced her pregnancy on the red carpet as she arrived for the Oscars.

The High Musical Musical-actress officially announced the news as she walked the red carpet with a visible baby bump.

Vanessa Hudgens (Getty Images)

Could history be made at tonight's Oscars?

Sunday 10 March 2024 21:02 , Josh Salisbury

Leading the pack with an impressive 13 nominations, Oppenheimer has the opportunity to make history by securing the most Oscar wins in a single night.

The current record stands at 11, which is shared by Ben-Hur, Titanic and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Individual accomplishments also take centre stage, as Cillian Murphy, who portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic, eyes the title of the first ever Irish-born Best Actor recipient.

Additionally, Lily Gladstone is seeking to secure the title of the first Indigenous woman to win an Oscar for acting.

Read more here on what could be a night of many firsts.

Stars begin arriving at red carpet

Sunday 10 March 2024 20:53 , Josh Salisbury

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 96th Academy Awards! Stars have already begun arriving on the red carpet for the event, which is taking place at 11pm London time.

ITV's live companion show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, will start at 10.30pm on both ITV 1 and ITVX, where the action can be seen.

In addition ITV will have correspondent Ross King broadcasting live from the star-studded Los Angeles red carpet from 9.30pm for interviews.

Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals (REUTERS)