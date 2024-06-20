‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Has Officially Finished Filming

Outer Banks season 3 presented more questions than answers as the Pogues fought their way to El Dorado—and fans can rest assured such an ancient discovery is far from the end of their adventures. While celebrating the show’s third installment in early 2023, the cast announced that OBX had been renewed for yet another season at Netflix.

The series premiered in 2020 and quickly became a popular action-packed mystery, especially for folks in pandemic lockdown. Since then, the series has maintained its momentum largely through the absurdity of its plot, which involves multiple treasures, heists, shipwrecks, murders, and faked deaths. Named after the North Carolina coast on which it’s set, Outer Banks has consistently lured viewers with not just with its constant cliffhangers, but with a breakout cast.



As the saga continues, here’s everything we know about the future of OBX.

Will there be a fourth season of Outer Banks?

Yes! On Saturday, February 18, 2023, a public announcement at Poguelandia—an Outer Banks fan event—declared that the show would continue for a fourth season.



The shows co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke shared in a statement, “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Who is coming back for Outer Banks season 4?

As Netflix’s annual TUDUM event officially revealed on June 17, 2023, all your favorite main Pogues are set to return for another chapter: Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo).

Others expected to reappear in season 4 include Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) with Cullen Moss (Shoupe), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose Cameron), E. Roger Mitchell (Heyward), Charles Halford (Big John), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), and Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh).

As Deadline reported in February 2024, there will be new additions to the cast too: Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) as Dalia, “a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face to face with the Pogues”; J. Anthony Crane (Billions) Chandler Groff, “a man darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife, who welcomes the Pogues on their new adventure”; Brianna Brown (Dynasty) as “the biggest realtor on the island”; Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom) as “imposing stranger with a piratical nerve”; and Mia Challis (Clickbait) as Ruthie, “a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper.”

What’s the plot of season 4 of Outer Banks?

In season 3, the Pogues enjoy a brief idyll on their desert island, Poguelandia—though, of course, the peace doesn’t last for long. The hunt for treasure ultimately sucks John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo back in after their lives are threatened.

Season 4 plot details have not yet been released, but we can expect another high-stakes treasure hunt. (Although, topping El Dorado might be a challenge.) Earlier this year, Daviss told Entertainment Weekly, “This season, things become more clear about what’s so important about the gold and why Big John went missing for it. All those questions start to be answered, and you realize how way in over their heads these kids were this whole time. Our Pogues are small fish in a big pond and they have to adapt to not to get eaten by the sharks around them.”

Has production for Outer Banks season 4 started?

Yes! In fact, filming has officially concluded for the fourth season. On Thursday, June 20, the official Netflix account tweeted a clip of the cast sharing the news.

“Hi everybody, we just wrapped season 4,” Stokes said as the group began cheering. “We are super stoked about this season. We hope you love it. See you soon.”

POGUE ALERT



Outer Banks Season 4 is officially wrapped!! pic.twitter.com/SVTofGbIa8 — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2024

Season 4 of Outer Banks began shooting in June 2023, per Tudum.

Is there a trailer for season 4 of Outer Banks?

Not yet, but keep an eye on this space for more as filming has officially wrapped.

This story will be updated.

