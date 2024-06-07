The Outlaws’ Stephen Merchant addresses possible season 4 of BBC show

The Outlaws creator and star Stephen Merchant has weighed in on whether the show could return for a fourth series.

Season three of the BBC comedy released on BBC iPlayer last week (May 30), with all seven cast members returning to reprise their roles, including Merchant, Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and Christopher Walken.



Asked at a press conference about what the future holds for The Outlaws, Merchant told Hello magazine: "Never say never."

Alistair Heap - BBC

"Once you've finished a show, you're so exhausted that the idea of thinking how would you bring them all back seems quite overwhelming but we've shown we can do it," Merchant continues.

The drama centres on seven unlikely strangers from all different walks of life, who come together to complete their Community Payback sentences in Bristol.

It's not long before their luck changes when the group stumble upon a large bag of cash - but as they'll discover the money comes with some dangerous strings attached.



Simon Ridgway - BBC

The Office UK star shared that he initially had the idea of changing the cast and characters of The Outlaws after two seasons, but later decided against it for the third series.

"I think a lot of it is because this cast is so good," he says. "I think we sort of had this fanciful idea that you do two series and then maybe move it and it would be about another set of outlaws in another town.

"But these people are so good and they've brought the characters to life in such a vivid way, that the thought of writing more for them was really exciting," he explained.



BBC

Season three also saw one of the show's cast lend her talents behind the camera too. In an interview with the BBC in May, Jessica Gunning revealed she wrote an episode for the new season.

"It’s been lovely all being back together, and I felt very lucky that I was in the writers’ room this time as I co-wrote an episode with Stephen [Merchant]," she says, confirming she wrote episode five.

"It’s been really exciting to be a part of helping draft the storyline for series three and get to know the characters more than I did before."

The Outlaws season three comprises of six hour long episodes, with episodes airing weekly on BBC One at 9pm.

The Outlaws seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.





