Outrage as Leeds fans boo father of stabbed teen’s half-time speech

Leeds United fans were condemned for heckling a half-time speech on knife crime by the father of murdered teenage footballer Kiyan Prince.

Witnesses said Dr Mark Prince OBE, 55, was visibly shocked after being interrupted as he pleaded for an end to youth killings across the UK at Queens Park Rangers’ Loftus Road stadium on Friday night.

He responded: “Are you booing? Wow. You’ve got family? You have got kids, haven’t you?” which led to most of the stadium turning on them.

Even fellow Whites fans started applauding Mr Prince, who started his justice campaign after Kiyan, 16 - who played for QPR’s youth team - was stabbed trying to break up a fight outside his north London school in May 2006.

He later called out “ignorant” supporters who had “truly let their club down by poor behaviour”.

Leeds United were approached by the Standard for comment.

But their followers apologised online for the reception Mr Prince received from a section of the away crowd. Some suggested the disrespectful scenes were racial motivated.

The Hoops won 4-0 in the Championship game denting second-placed Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion, meaning Leicester return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

One Leeds fan posted in response to Mr Prince’s post on X, formerly Twitter: “We aren’t all like that. Huge respect to you for the work you do.”

Mark Prince and his son Kiyan as a toddler

The We Are Leeds fan site did give an explanation on X, saying: “Unfortunately the speakers in the away end made it impossible to make out what was being said.

“Leeds fans are very sensitive to the topic, having just passed the 24th anniversary of losing two of our own to knife crime - a lot of respect and support from us for the work you do.”

Dr Prince, a former IBF and WBO intercontinental boxing champion, has dedicated his life to empowering young people through The Kiyan Prince Foundation.

Three years ago, the Fifa 21 video game used AI technology to show Kiyan as a 30-year-old professional footballer, allowing gamers to play as him.

QPR listed him as a squad member on all matchday programmes, having already renamed their ground the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in 2019 for three seasons.