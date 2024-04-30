Over 350 earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island in one day, experts say. What to know

Seismic activity around Kīlauea, an active volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, has increased significantly.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean an eruption will soon follow.

On April 29, the U.S. Geological Survey announced there had been hundreds of earthquakes in just the last two days alone.

“Activity intensified yesterday and there have been over 360 earthquakes in the past 24 hours compared to 250 earthquakes in the previous 24 hours mostly beneath the upper East Rift Zone with fewer in the caldera south of Halemaʻumaʻu,” officials said.

Big Island has seen 850 earthquakes in just the last month, most of them centered around the volcano, according to the outlet Weatherboy.

This kind of uptick in seismic activity surrounding a volcano can be a harbinger of eruption, according to Mount St. Helens Science & Learning Center. A series of shallow earthquakes can happen when magma is moving close to the surface. The closer the magma is to the surface, the higher the likelihood of an eruption.

“It is not possible to say with certainty if this increase in activity will lead to an eruption in the near future – or simply remain confined below ground. However, an eruption in Kīlauea’s summit region or beneath the upper East Rift Zone, within the park, is one potential outcome,” officials said.

In Hawaii, a state made up of 15 volcanoes, volcanic activity isn’t uncommon. Kilauea erupts regularly and is not usually dangerous to the people of Big Island. However, Kīlauea is still considered the nation’s deadliest volcano, with eruptions causing destruction and even death in the past.

In case of an eruption, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has closed select roads and camping grounds in the area.

“Safety is our main focus, and the uncertainty of where an eruption could break out increases risk,” Chief Ranger Jack Corrao said in an April 29 statement. “Elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, damaging earthquakes and lava-ignited wildfire are all potential hazards associated with an eruption.”

‘Shy’ creatures rarely seen in Hawaii surprise whale watchers near boat. Take a look

Ice on a Hawaii volcano? It happens — and photos show the strangely shaped formations

Early-morning 3.0-magnitude quake wakes Northern California, seismologists say