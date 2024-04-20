Over a dozen people rescued after Miami apartment complex goes up in flames, officials say

A boarded-up three-story Miami apartment complex caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday. The building was thought to be unoccupied, but firefighters quickly realized otherwise, rushing into action and saving over a dozen people.

Around 3 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue raced to the complex at 921 SW Seventh St. as multiple calls came in reporting a fire, Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the second and third floors, he said. The building had boarded windows and doors on the first floor, leading firefighters to believe it was unoccupied.

Further investigation revealed otherwise, however.

“Firefighters extended hose lines and ascended to the fire floor for an aggressive fire attack,” Sanchez said. “Simultaneously, a search was conducted for victims, which was deemed all clear.”

Miami firefighters rescued over a dozen people, including a child, from a three-story apartment complex that caught fire, officials said.

Fourteen residents, including a child and several pets, were rescued and are now displaced. One occupant was treated for minor burns but refused to go to the hospital, Sanchez said.

The American Red Cross is assisting with the needs of those displaced.

The Miami Fire Investigations Unit is still investigating the cause of the fire. The City of Miami’s Building Department is also assisting.