Owner of Boat that Killed Teen Wakeboarder Ella Adler Is Identified

Ella Adler died on May 11 while she was wakeboarding near a beach in Florida

Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapels & Cemeteries Ella Riley Adler

Authorities in Florida have identified the man they say owns the boat that allegedly hit and killed 15-year-old Ella Adler over Mother's Day weekend.

Ella died on Saturday when a boat allegedly hit her and fled the scene near a beach in Key Biscayne, Fla., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the FWC identified the owner of the boat as 78-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso, according to an incident report reviewed by PEOPLE. However, an FWC spokesperson tells PEOPLE it's not clear if Alonso was operating the boat at the time of the crash, and that no charges have been filed.

Ella was “hit by a vessel,” the FWC said in their previous statement, which has a light blue hull and was headed west after hitting her.

The incident report claims Ella was wakeboarding with a friend and the two fell into the water at different times and in different locations. The boat owned by Alonso "traversed the area" and allegedly struck Ella, per the report.

On Tuesday, FWC officials said they had seized a vessel that "fits the description" of the one that hit Ella. The owner of the vessel — since identified as Alonso — had been cooperative with authorities, the FWC said in their statement.



Related: Boat That Struck and Killed 15-Year-Old Fla. Ballerina Found, Authorities Say

Ella, a ballerina and student at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove, Fla., was the granddaughter of U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael M. Adler, CBS reports.

On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Ella's family to pay her condolences, per the outlet.

Ella is being mourned by friends and family who say she “shined” on the stage and was a “force of nature.”

“[When] she was near, everyone felt a gravitational pull toward her,” read an obituary. “In her 15 years on this earth, she dazzled us with her light.”

“We are heartbroken,” Ransom Everglades School said in a statement following her death, adding that Ella “embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School.”

CBS Miami/ Youtube Florida authorities seized a vessel during their investigation into the killing of Ella Adler

Related: Ballerina, 15, Killed While Waterskiing by Boater Who Allegedly Didn't Stop — and Suspect Remains at Large

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



In a statement issued through their attorney, Ella’s family said the world “lost a star.”

“Ella was beautiful and shined brightly. In her 15 years she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed,” they said in the statement, CBS reported.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.