New Oxford Street crash: Bus smashes through pub window on busy Soho street

The scene of the crash (Mark Arby / Twitter)

A bus dramatically smashed into a pub window in one of London’s busiest shopping streets on Tuesday morning.

A number 8 bus crashed into a branch of All Bar One on New Oxford Street just after 10am, forcing the road to close.

A Met Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries.

“We were called at 10.16am on Tuesday, March 5, to reports that a bus had collided with a pub in New Oxford Street, WC1,” said the spokesperson.

"Officers responded. There were no reports of any injuries.”

However, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said a person was taken to hospital, while another was discharged on scene.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in approximately five minutes,” said a spokesperson for the service.

“We treated two people. We took one patient to hospital and discharged the other at the scene.”

There is a large emergency services presence in the area (Twitter / @rryan01)

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said a man left the bus and was assessed by paramedics on scene.

“There are currently no further reports of injuries. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time,” said the spokesman.

"The Brigade was called at 10.11am. Two fire engines and two fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations are at the scene."

Images of the scene show the window of the building smashed with shards of glass and metal lying on the pavement outside, along with a metal hubcap.

Emergency services remain on scene while they deal with the collision.

The road is blocked in both directions at the junction with Earnshaw Street, affecting both motorists and seven bus routes, including the 8, 19 and 188.

The Standard has contacted TfL and the London Ambulance Service for further details.