P1Harmony talks third US tour and hopes for the future: 'I feel like it's only up from here'

Over the last year, P1Harmony has shown the sky is the limit for their music industry aspirations.

Since the sextet last spoke to USA TODAY in June 2023, they dropped their first studio album, which peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200, the group's highest rank on the chart to date. With single "Fall In Love Again", P1Harmony entered the Top 40 Radio Airplay chart, becoming the fourth K-pop boy group to do so.

Now, the members are in the midst of their third US tour, P1ustage H: UTOP1A. Spirits are high on May 30 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. as Keeho, Theo, Intak, Soul and Jongseob come off the stage from soundcheck. Jiung was absent that night due to an injury.

Keeho (from left), Soul, Intak, Jongseob and Theo of P1Harmony at The Anthem in Washington DC on May 30, 2024.

"Tonight's show, it's sold out so being able to perform somewhere that really welcomes you with open arms, it just takes the nerves off," P1Harmony's leader Keeho, 22 tells USA TODAY.

Jongseob, 18, says he's glad to be back in America's capital city and has wanted to perform here again since last tour.

It has been over a year since the guys toured the States in January and February 2023, recalls Theo, 22. But P1Harmony couldn't be happier to return.

"The energy and the love that we get from American fans specifically has always been so overwhelmingly energetic and I missed it a lot," he says.

P1Harmony is ready to put on a show

The U.S. leg of the UTOP1A tour kicked off May 14 in Houston, and they wanted to up their game for fans.

"We always have this burden to feel like we have to be better than the last time," shares Intak, 20. "This is the third time we're back in America; it just makes us feel more at home and more safe in a sense that we don't have to feel that burden."

The tour was set for 10 cities, plus a performance at Governors Ball festival in New York City on June 8. This time around the venue and audiences have gotten bigger.

Each night, the fans – known as P1eces – get louder, and the members have taken note. "You can really see that they're in tune with the songs that we're performing," says Jongseob.

And with the UTOP1A tour, P1Harmony decided "to put on a show," Keeho says.

The concert is not just one song after the other. "Whenever we make a new show, the first thing that's always in our heads, 'What can we show that's different from the last?'" says Keeho.

The group took into account musical direction and how to remix songs for a distinct flair. "We really tried to make that an experience for the viewers," he adds.

Soul (from left), Jongseob, Intak, Keeho and Theo of P1Harmony at The Anthem in Washington DC on May 30, 2024.

Growing on the UTOP1A tour

Being able to show fans the members' different talents while performing a new setlist has been fun, says Intak.

P1Harmony sought to surprise fans. They wanted to make shows more interesting and dynamic, Intak adds. The setlist spans across the group's discography and includes solo performances from each member.

Specifically, Keeho executes "Kill Bill" by SZA, Intak shows off "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét, Theo croons "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez and Jongseob does a rendition of "Praise the Lord (Da Shine)" by A$AP Rocky.

Soul, on the other hand, freestyle dances, and every city gets a new variation. "'What can I do different this time to make them interested even more' is something that's always on my mind," the 19-year-old says.

"Because of that factor, I've gotten better at freestyle and also dancing and different techniques, so that really helped me grow as an artist," he adds.

For his solo stage, Theo learned how to play guitar. Through this, he has realized "what is my passion as a singer."

"Being able to play guitar was a big stepping stone to finding myself as an individual, as an artist," he explains.

The group has become more comfortable in their stage presence. Intak says he's improved strategizing within performances of when to ad lib, change signals or bring the energy even more.

"This whole dynamic when it comes to show, I feel like I've gotten so much better at," he adds.

There are intricate details when it comes to performing live, shares Keeho, from listening to the other members, metronome, backtrack and your own voice all while making it look seamless.

"Being able to balance all of those aspects is like actually super insane. It's like you're juggling eight balls at once," he explains.

But Keeho has found an equilibrium, better understanding his abilities as an artist.

"I feel like it's only up from here. There's always so much more we can learn," he adds.

Soul (from left), Jongseob, Keeho, Intak and Theo of P1Harmony at The Anthem in Washington DC on May 30, 2024.

P1Harmony's hopes for the future

P1Harmony wants to continue stand out within the industry and lean into their unique characteristics.

"I don't want to be afraid and I want to really experiment with everything," says Theo.

"I feel like everyone's trying to follow whoever's in front of them and follow them in terms of music," Keeho adds. "I think we try to stay away from that and we try to always bring something to the table."

P1Harmony's dreams are big, but they're going to keep pushing forward.

"It's so important to make sure your goals don't seem realistic so that you obviously work for them," Keeho says. And goals they set in the past have come to fruition.

P1Harmony performed at several of the KIIS-FM Jingle Balls last December and they hit the stage at Governors Ball last Saturday.

The members hope to perform at bigger venues and want to go to more festivals, including Coachella.

"It's a dream; dream big," says Jongseob.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: P1Harmony members on US tour, UTOPIA performances and the future