Pakistan warns of 'serious consequences' after Iranian attack which ‘killed two children’

Pakistan has spoken out against an Iranian strike which reportedly took the lives of two “innocent children”.

Islamabad said Iran launched an attack on two bases of a militant group in the western province of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Officials reported that two children were killed and three others were injured in the attack.

Pakistan’s foreign office has since called the act “illegal” and warned of “serious consequences”.

It released a statement on Wednesday, saying: "Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”

Iranian state media reports, which were later withdrawn without explanation, said the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted bases belonging to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the "Army of Justice."

The group, which seeks an independent Baluchistan and has spread across Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, acknowledged the assault in a statement shared online.

Six bomb-carrying drones and rockets struck homes that the militants claim housed children and wives of their fighters.

Jaish al-Adl said the attack killed two children and wounded two women and a teenage girl.

Videos shared by the Baluch activist group HalVash, purportedly from the site, showed a burning building and two charred, small corpses.

A senior Pakistani security official, who cannot be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, told the Associated Press that Pakistan reserved the right to respond at a time and place of the country's choosing.

"The dangerous precedent set by Iran is destabilizing and has reciprocal implications," he said.

However, there have been signs Pakistan is trying to contain any anger over the strike.

The country's typically outspoken and nationalistic media covered the attack Wednesday with unusual restraint.It remains unclear why Iran launched the attack now, particularly as its foreign minister had met Pakistan's caretaker prime minister the same day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Iranian state media has continued not to address the strikes, instead discussing a joint naval drill held by Pakistan and the Iranian navy in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday.

Pakistani officials acknowledged the drill, but said it came earlier than Iran's strikes.

Jaish al-Adl was founded in 2012, and Iranian officials believe it largely operates in Pakistan.

The group has claimed bombings and kidnapped members of Iran's border police in the past.

In December, suspected Jaish al-Adl members killed 11 people and wounded eight others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran. Another recent attack killed another police officer in the area.

In 2019, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing targeting a bus that killed 27 members of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Iran has suspected that Sunni-majority Pakistan is hosting insurgents, possibly at the behest of its regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia.

Iran's attack on Pakistan came less than a day after Iranian strikes on northern Iraq that killed several civilians.

Iraq recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations and summoned Iran's chargé d’affaires in Baghdad on Tuesday in protest.

Iran separately struck Syria as well.

It all comes amid a time of heightened tensions in the region and fears of a wider spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.