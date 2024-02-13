Paloma Faith announced as Forest Live 2024 headliner: How to get tickets

Paloma Faith has been announced as the latest headliner of Forest Live, the series of summer shows taking place in some of England’s most pituresque locations.

Presented by Forestry England and in partnership with The Independent, the British pop star will perform a headline show in the unique outdoor setting of High Lodge, Thetford Forest, on 27 June.

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” star has performed at Forest Live on a number of occasions, including in 2018 when she headlined at four different forests around England.

Faith, who has released five top 10 albums and also acted in films including St Trinians, joins the 2024 lineup alongside fellow headliners including Bryan Adams, Sting, and Tom Jones.

The announcement comes a few days before the release of Faith’s sixth studio album, The Glorification of Sadness. Inspired by her split from her partner of 10 years, the record features collaborations with artists such as Charlie Puth, Chase & Status, and Kojey Radical.

In a recent interview with The Independent,Faith revealed that the album is about her attempting to rediscover her sense of self after the seperation.

“My relationship was part of my identity and now I’m looking in the mirror not knowing who I am any more,” she said. “My outline has gone fuzzy, and I need to remember who I am as an individual person – not just from the perspective of a breakup but also as a mother.

“It’s a strange thing when you become a child’s mum because your identity shifts and occasionally, you’ll get glimpses of it back, but ultimately, you’re their mother and that’s paramount.”

Paloma Faith rediscovers her sense of self on her forthcoming album, ‘The Glorification of Sadness’ (Yan Wasiuchnik)

The proceeds from the Forest Live shows go towards maintaining England’s areas of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy, as well as supporting important conservation projects.

Gigs this year will take place in six different locations: Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday 15 February before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday 16 February.