Papua New Guinea: More than 100 people feared dead as landslide buries village

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province (AFP via Getty Images)

More than 100 people are thought to have been killed Friday in a landslide that buried a village in a remote part of Papua New Guinea.

The landslide hit Kaokalam village in Enga province, about 370 miles northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital of Port Moresby at around 3am local time (15:00 GMT), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll are above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure. Villagers said the number of people killed could be much higher.

Videos on social media show locals pulling out bodies buried under rocks and trees.

Elizabeth Laruma, who runs a women's business association in Porgera, a town in the same province near the Porgera Gold Mine, said village houses were flattened when the side of a mountain gave way.

“It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down," Ms Laruma told broadcaster.

“From what I can presume, it's about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground."

The landslide blocked the road between Porgera and the village, she said, raising concerns about the town's own supply of fuel and goods.

Village resident Ninga Role, who was away when the landslide struck, expects at least four of his relatives have died.

"There are some huge stones and plants, trees. The buildings collapsed," Mr Role said. "These things are making it hard to find the bodies fast."

Enga’s provincial administrator, Sandis Tsaka, said emergency response teams had been sent to the area.

“The devastating landslide which is being described as unprecedented natural disaster occurred early hours of this morning … causing substantial damages to property and human lives which are currently unaccounted for,” he told The Guardian.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cites.

With 10 million people, it is also the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to some 27 million.