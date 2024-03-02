Paramedic convicted in Elijah McClain’s death sentenced to 5 years in prison
One of two Aurora paramedics convicted in the death of Elijah McClain was sentenced Friday to five years in prison to be followed by three years of parole.
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
CBS Detroit/YouTubePolice searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in he
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h
“These children went through hell. Now they never have to worry about their abusers again,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings
Adam Price was found guilty Thursday for murdering both his children in 2021
Brandon Fellows lit up a joint in a senator's office while a mob trashed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
57-year-old Michael Meyden allegedly gave the girls mango smoothies with white chunks in them and insisted they drink
Anyone with information about the two people should contact police.
“This is a place where money is thrown everywhere.”
The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry. The department said it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
A Toronto police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" woman nearly two years ago.Const. Conal Quinn, 54, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was sentenced at the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.The sexual assault occurred at the victim's home on March 21, 2021. Quinn was found guilty of sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident."There is no question that this was a grave bre
A man who was a close associate of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM) was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday.Roobens Denis, 31, was arrested by local authorities after being wanted by Quebec City Police for seven months. Denis was wanted for drug trafficking offences, said police in a statement. They say Interpol issued a red notice — a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.Denis is
“That’s going to be the theory of their case,” said Andrew Weissmann.
The former Missouri middle school principal has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Attempts to hire a hearse to take the body of Alexey Navalny body to his funeral have been thwarted by unknown people, the Russian opposition leader’s team said Thursday.
REGINA — A man who ran over and killed an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in a decision both prosecutors and police say sends a message to future would-be offenders. Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton. Patton, 26, died in June 2021 after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Court heard the officer asked Traverse to get out of the tru
More than 30 people have been arrested in Quebec during a sweeping police crackdown on a street gang believed to be behind a string of violent kidnappings. Mike Armstrong reports on who leads the Blood Family Mafia, why they are fighting the Hells Angels, and what police have revealed about the drug war.
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old Texas girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge held veteran investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in civil contempt on Thursday for refusing to divulge her source for a series of Fox News stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington imposed a fine of $800 per day until Herridge reveals her source, but the fine will not go into effect immediately to give her time to appeal. Cooper wrote that he "recognize
Authorities say a court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court process server tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Missouri. (Feb. 29)