Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in suspected suicide

Lee Sun-kyun had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October - Getty Images Europe

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead on Wednesday in an apparent suicide.

The 48-year-old was discovered unconscious in a car in one of Seoul’s main parks.

He had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October and faced police questioning three times.

The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess trying to blackmail him, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee’s death sparked an immediate backlash from fellow actors and fans, some of whom said it was the latest instance of a South Korean artist being “shamed to their grave”.

Police said they found Lee during a search triggered by a report that he had left home after writing what appeared to be a suicide note.

Police outside a car in which the body of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found at a park in central Seoul - YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images

Infringements of South Korea’s tough drug laws can lead to six months in jail, or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

Lee, who was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two young sons with her, had been accused of using marijuana and ketamine with a hostess at a bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district and at her house.

The investigation prompted extensive tabloid coverage.

Lee insisted that he did not knowingly use illicit substances, though admitted to taking what the hostess had given him, according to Yonhap.

The woman was arrested last month after Lee filed a complaint against her and another individual, accusing them of blackmailing him. Police have reportedly sought an arrest warrant for the other individual.

Lee was last seen in public on Sunday morning as he returned home from 19 hours of police questioning over his alleged drug use.

He was previously interrogated by officers on Oct 28 and Nov 4 and had reportedly requested through his lawyer to take a lie detector test.

“I feel like it is a bit too late, but I’ve finished the questioning by the police about the blackmail case,” the actor told reporters as he left an office of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department, about 30 kilometres west of Seoul, the capital.

Story continues

“I hope the police wisely determine which statements are more reliable between mine and the blackmailers.”

Lee Sun-kyun, centre, had leading roles in South Korean films - LOIC VENANCE/AFP

His lawyer said Lee was feeling “burdened” by the investigation, which reportedly saw multiple drug tests return negative or inconclusive results.

The hostess had allegedly told police that the actor used drugs at her home multiple times.

Police said they regretted that Lee had died amid their investigation, but that the inquiry had been “conducted with [his] consent”, local media reported.

South Korea has long had the highest suicide rate among developed countries and has experienced a string of celebrity suicides involving K-pop stars, prominent politicians and business executives.

Journalist Kim Dae-o, who has covered 30 suicides during her three-decade-long career, said in 2020 that the Korean entertainment industry bears responsibility for treating stars “as commodities from whom a few powerful agencies can squeeze as much income in as short a time as possible”.

Stars are typically held to high standards of propriety and Lee himself enjoyed a reputation as a family man prior to the drug use allegations emerging.

The claims did considerable harm to his public standing and led to him being dropped from a major K-drama in late October.

South Korea’s ‘stigma culture’

Lee’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, said there was “no way to contain the sorrow and despair” over his death.

“We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation... so that [Lee’s] final journey will not be unfair,” it said in a statement.

News of his death also triggered strong reactions online.

“Korean media has killed more artists in my lifetime than I can count, and it is exactly this stigma culture that will continue to isolate and shame people to their graves,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Actor Lee Ji-hoon said: “I feel dizzy and scared. He [Lee] wondered if the words of people who had neither experienced nor been there were really fair.”

“News, YouTube, exaggerated rumours, those damn netizens, witch hunts. Who evaluates whom? Are they living well without a single bit of shame? Stop pushing it,” he added.

The investigation into Lee came amid a crackdown on drug use led by Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president, which has seen the country’s police chief promise a “total war” on offenders.

Lee, born in 1975, had leading roles in South Korean films such as the 2012 thriller “Helpless” and 2014’s “All About My Wife”, as well as the acclaimed 2018 TV series “My Mister”.

But it was his role as the father in Parasite, South Korea’s first feature to win an Oscar, that launched him to international stardom.

A dark-comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite scooped the 2020 Academy Award for best picture, the first non-English language movie to do so. It was also judged the best original screenplay and best international feature film, while Bong won the award for best director.

Bong hailed its popularity as a sign that the “one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles” was no longer a stumbling block to global success.

In the film, Lee played the character of Mr Park, whose affluent home is infiltrated by members of a lower-class family posing as highly qualified domestic workers in a tangled scheme that ends in violence.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.