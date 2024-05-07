Parents of boy with ‘life threatening’ pea allergy demand restaurants supply full list of ingredients
Credit: Caitlin Awadalla Noah Awadalla had an allergic reaction after ordering a burger and chips at a restaurant despite his mother being told it was safe for him to eat. The parents of a boy who is severely allergic to peas and seven other foods are calling on the government to make restaurants disclose all their ingredients after a distressing family outing where their son took one bite of his burger before his face started to swell, despite being told it was safe to eat.