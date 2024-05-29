Parents of Girl Who Died After Swing Accident Say Her 'Heart Is Beating Somewhere' Thanks to Organ Donation

Aurora Masters was playing outside her home in Fort Collins earlier this month when she became entangled in a swing on May 8

GoFundMe Aurora Masters, the 5-year-old girl who died after getting tangled in a swing on May 8

The parents of a 5-year-old girl who died after a swing got wrapped around her neck say it gives them comfort to know a part of her lives on and has helped save lives.



Aurora Masters was playing outside her home in Fort Collins earlier this month when she became entangled in the swing, her great aunt previously told Fox affiliate KDVR-TV.

The young girl was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she died on May 13, according to a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

Krystal and Tom Masters told NBC affiliate KUSA that they donated their daughter’s organs in hopes of saving other lives.

“We know that Aurora's heart is beating somewhere,” Krystal said, as her husband Tom added, “It genuinely helps me to know that.”

Krystal told KUSA that Aurora was outside for less than 15 minutes on May 8 before a neighbor told her there was something wrong.



“I saw her in the tree with the swing wrapped around her neck,” the mother explained.

Aurora’s organs were donated to Donor Alliance, which “facilitates the process of organ and tissue donation for transplantation throughout Colorado and most of Wyoming,” according to its website.

“I am proud of my daughter,” Krystal told KUSA. “I was already proud, but she's still giving."

In a series of updates on the GoFundMe, a family member remembered Aurora for being a "ray of sunshine" — and for "her ninja quality of bravery."



The loved one added, "Our hearts are shattered and we continue the journey to honor and celebrate her worldly gifts."

A service will be held on Saturday, June 8.



