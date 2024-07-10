Parents of Robyn Knox, three, killed after being hit by car settle civil suit against driver

The family of a three-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Fife have settled a civil action against the driver.

Robyn Knox was fatally struck by a blue Nissan Micra in Townhill's Main Street on 3 August 2020.

She died a short time later at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The driver was never prosecuted, but the family last year appointed a solicitor to pursue a civil action.

The case has now been settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

At the time of the incident, parents Barry Knox and Danielle Falconer said their lives had been "shattered into a million pieces".

The couple added that the keen dancer was a "caring wee soul" and was "the best thing to happen to both of us".

Innes Laing, a partner at legal firm Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: "No parent expects to lose a child and I sincerely commend Robyn's family for their consistent dignity, strength and unity.

"I think it's important to note, as many people will empathise, that no one ever wants to be in this position.

"Everyone knows compensation will never replace a loved one but what a civil case can do is help provide answers to the many questions families have after a fatal accident - especially if the authorities took no further action, leaving bereaved families feeling like they have nowhere else to go for help."

Mr Laing added: "Now the civil action has ended, I can only express my condolences to Robyn's family and pass on my sincerest regards as they look to the future."