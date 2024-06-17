Paris Hilton Celebrates Husband Carter Reum on First Father's Day as Family of 4: 'You Have the Biggest Heart'

"To the man who does it all with a smile," Hilton began the caption of her heartfelt post, which features photos and video of Reum with his kids

Paris hilton/ Instagram Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with their kids Phoenix and London

Paris Hilton is honoring her husband Carter Reum on his first Father's Day as a dad of two!

On Sunday, June 16, the multi-hyphenate shared a carousel full of photos and video on her Instagram as she celebrated Reum, 43, on the holiday.

Along with professional photos of her family, Hilton's post included candid snapshots and video clips of Reum posing with their son Phoenix Barron, 17 months, and daughter London Marilyn, 7 months, on vacations and playing with them.

One sweet video features Reum talking to London as a newborn, telling her he thinks she looks like him.

Paris hilton/ Instagram Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with their son Phoenix

"To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love💕," Hilton wrote in the caption of the post. "Your hard work, love and dedication to our family is truly inspiring, and your fun spirit makes every moment special 🥹🥰. "

She continued: "You have the biggest heart of anyone I know! 😍 Phoenix, London and I are so blessed to have you as our Dada👶🏼👶🏼. We love you endlessly 🥰."

"#CutesieCrew Forever ♾️," she concluded the sweet message.



Paris hilton/ Instagram Carter Reum with son Phoenix

At the end of May, the proud mom spoke with Reum and Ryan Knuston for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival. Asked when she would consider giving her kids smartphones or letting them on social media, Hilton gave a surprising answer.

"I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that," she said with a laugh.

"So I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while because I think it’s just…some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age and there’s just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to," Hilton added. "So I never thought I would say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom."

Months after announcing her daughter's birth, Hilton introduced London to the world by sharing the first official photos of the baby exclusively with PEOPLE on April 19.

"With Mother's Day around the corner, I couldn't resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together," Hilton said at the time.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram Carter Reum and Paris Hilton with their kids Phoenix and London

"Phoenix and London are everything to me, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of my life and have our beautiful family," she added. "We make the absolute best team, and my life finally feels complete."

Before revealing London's arrival, Hilton alluded to growing her family by telling PEOPLE that she “can't wait to have another baby,” noting she would love to have a little girl next.

Detailing how she's "obsessed" with Phoenix and the sweet moments they share together, she said, “It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning."

