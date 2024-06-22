Paris Hilton Releases 'I'm Free' Featuring Rina Sawayama as First Single Off Her Upcoming Album: Listen

Paris Hilton will release her sophomore album 'Infinite Icon' on Sept. 6

Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama might’ve just released the song of the summer.

The media personality collaborated with the musician for the song "I'm Free," which was released on Friday, June 21. Packed with upbeat synths and a catchy hook, "I'm Free" is an empowering tune.

Hilton, 43, was inspired to work on "I'm Free" by the 1997 song "Free" by Ultra Naté, which she heard at a very significant point in her life.

“I heard it for the first time at a club in New York City shortly after being released from the Provo Canyon School where I experienced mental and physical abuse," she said, according to a press release.

Hilton experienced mental, emotional and physical pain during her time at the Provo Canyon School in Utah during the late '90s. She told PEOPLE in August 2020 that she "buried" her truth for a long time, but took pride in who she turned into.

"But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am," she said at the time.

Brian Ziff Paris Hilton and Rina Sawayama

As per the "I'm Free" press release, Hilton said that her latest song "represents the journey of healing and finding your voice."

“It has served as an anthem of hope and a guiding light and I’m honored to have had the chance to create this new version," Hilton continued.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Paris Hilton in Beverly Hills in March 2024

Hilton also sang Sawayama's praises about their collaboration. "I’m also so grateful to have Rina Sawayama’s mesmerizing vocals and lyrics on the song. Together, Rina and I hope to inspire fans around the world to embrace their own strong voices and feel free to fully express themselves.”

"There's nothing in the world that can bring me down," the song's bridge notes. "There's no one in the room who could take my crown."

Monica Schipper/Getty Rina Sawayama in Hollywood in March 2023

This is the first single off of Hilton's upcoming (and long-awaited) sophomore album, Infinite Icon, which has 12 tracks and is set to release on Sept. 6.

Infinite Icon will also feature Sia on the song “Fame Won’t Love You.”

The mother-of-two released her self-titled album in 2006, which featured the song "Stars Are Blind."

The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.



