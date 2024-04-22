Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill set to become law after Lords back down in late night battle with MPs

The Commons rejected two amendments to the Bill proposed by Lords (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill will finally become law after Lords backed down in their row with MPs over the controversial scheme.

For weeks peers have been pushing back against the plan, which seeks to deport asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats to the African nation.

The government warned "enough is enough" as the parliamentary stand-off continued late into Monday night and the Bill ping ponged" between the two Houses.

Peers finally relented just before midnight and said they would not table any new amendments for debate.

It means the scheme will soon become law, with the Prime Minister pledging the first flights to Kigali will take off "in 10 to 12 weeks".

Earlier on Monday, Lords had tabled two amendments which were voted down by Tory MPs.

The upper chamber had wanted to ensure that Rwanda is not declared a “safe” country until an independent monitoring committee had ruled as such.

They also wanted people who had served with British forces abroad to be exempt from deportation, even if they came to the UK illegally on small boats.

The amendment, by former Labour defence secretary Lord Browne, was designed to particularly protect Afghan interpreters who had fled the Taliban.

But after hours of debate in both Houses opposition Lords did not push the demands following a government “concession”.

Lord Sharpe, said there would be a review of cases brought under the Arap scheme that allows Afghans to settle in the UK.

Ministers agreed that anyone found to be eligible for the settlement program who was already in Britain could stay, regardless of how they got there.

Lord Sharpe said: "Once this review of Arap decisions for those with credible links to Afghan specialist units has concluded, the Government will not remove to Rwanda those who received a positive eligibility decision as a result of this review where they are already in the UK as of today."

Lord Browne of Ladyton said: "The minister does not believe this to be a concession, it is to him a restatement of what he has been telling us for some time, but in a different form."

However, pointing out it would now mean people not being removed, Lord Browne argued "that is a concession in anybody's language".

Peers refused to back down over a requirement that Rwanda could not be treated as safe until the Home Secretary makes a statement to the Commons confirming as such, following consultation with the independent monitoring committee. They then sent the Bill back for debate in the Commons for a fifth time.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said the Lords amendment was "almost identical" to the previous ones rejected by MPs.

He told the Commons: "These amendments have already been rejected, enough is enough."

Crossbench peer Lord Anderson, whose amendment had been the last one standing, said there was little purpose in continuing to fight.

"The time has come to accept the primacy of the elected house and withdraw from the fray," he said.

The legislation will now head for Royal Assent and become law.

The Bill and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to prevent further legal challenges to the stalled asylum scheme after the Supreme Court ruled the plan was unlawful.

As well as compelling judges to regard the country as safe, it would give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

The Prime Minister claims this will act as a deterrent to migrants attempting the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak blamed Labour peers for holding up the Bill, as he acknowledged he will miss his self-imposed spring target for getting the Rwanda scheme off the ground.

He said the first flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda will leave in 10 to 12 weeks, and the government will ensure they leave “come what may”.

The PM used a press conference in Downing Street to outline a “robust” operational plan.

The scheme, which was first proposed two years ago by then PM Boris Johnson, had initially been due to start in Spring.

But Mr Sunak blamed Labour opposition to the scheme for the delays, vowing: “We will start the flights and we will stop the boats."