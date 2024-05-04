Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

OTTAWA — For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent.

The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December.

December of 2022, that is.

A massive pile of documents that had to be translated into both official languages before they could be considered held up their work, and as one senator remarked this week, waiting for that bottleneck to ease could take a very long time.

"I don't think people are waiting with bated breath for our work," Sen. Peter Harder said.

"But they will be long asleep by the time we work in that sequence."

Now that an index of the documents has been compiled in both official languages — which itself is hundreds of pages long — the committee members have agreed that the arduous journey towards putting pen to paper will finally continue on May 21.

The committee has had more than its share of starts and stops.

It first extended its original report deadline to receive more written submissions.

Then came the fateful June 2023 decision that all documents produced for the Public Order Emergency Commission, which had months earlier released its own final report, should be available in both English and French.

For expediency's sake, the commission itself had opted against that approach, with some documents only available in one language. It had ultimately concluded that the government's use of the act was justified.

Translating the thousands of documents was expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years.

The CEO of the Translation Bureau told the committee at a meeting in February of this year that translating even only a requested portion of the documents would have involved about 124,000 pages, costing about $16 million.

Now that the committee has an index, it will be choosier about which documents need to be translated.

At the meeting this week, 18 months after their first report deadline, members reached the point of debating whether to keep waiting for more translations at all.

At minimum, NDP MP Matthew Green suggested, the committee should get back to working on a report while it waits for everything to come in.

Otherwise the work could stretch into 2025 and closer to the dissolution of Parliament before a federal election that must happen by October of that year.

"I think it’s irresponsible for us to continue to pursue this committee in perpetuity," he said.

Conservative MP Larry Brock said the committee could "walk and chew gum at the same time," but he didn’t feel comfortable producing a report without the "full participation of my francophone colleagues."

Sen. Claude Carignan, speaking in French, said he had no problem with aiming to finish the report by early this fall, but the committee needs access to the evidence.

He said he's identified a number of documents he wants to see.

"We have to have access to the documents in order to have firm proof of our report and have a complete and thorough report," he said.

Green argued the committee had heard testimony from its own witnesses and has its own mandate — and it's not meant to be "a book report club on the Rouleau commission."

Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin said in French it makes sense to use testimony from the commission, "but we have to have it available in both official languages."

He asked whether his anglophone colleagues would be "saying we don’t need all of this" if all the information was in French.

In the end, the committee reached a compromise and agreed to resume work.

But it's not bothering to set a new deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Parents of deaf students say their children are being neglected by N.L. education system

    Samantha Brown says her daughter Lilly is falling behind in school due to inadequate American Sign Language support. (Submitted by Samantha Brown)Some parents say the Newfoundland and Labrador education system is failing their children, especially those living outside of St. John's.Samantha Brown says she's spent almost seven years fighting to get adequate deaf services and support for her 11-year-old daughter, Lilly, who attends Eastside Elementary in Corner Brook.Brown says her daughter did no

  • Hamas negotiators arrive in Cairo for Gaza truce talks; CIA chief also present

    Hamas negotiators arrived in Cairo on Saturday for intensified talks on a possible Gaza truce that would see the return to Israel of some hostages, a Hamas official told Reuters, with the CIA director already present for the indirect diplomacy. Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel also confirmed the arrival of the Hamas delegation in Cairo. A Palestinian official with knowledge of the mediation efforts sounded cautious optimism.

  • NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia, Moscow says

    NATO's four-month long military exercises near Russia's borders, known as Steadfast Defender, are proof the alliance is preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed accusations by NATO this week that Russia is engaged in hybrid attacks on its member states, saying this was misleading "misinformation" aimed at distracting people from the alliance's activities. It was NATO that had waged a hybrid war with Russia by supporting Ukraine with arms, intelligence and finances, she said in a statement.

  • The Dramatic Meeting Now Stalling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Everett CollectionAn off-hand remark—or a terribly misconstrued one—by a federal prosecutor at a private meeting with a defense attorney in Donald Trump’s classified documents case may add yet another delay to the former president’s already severely delayed trial.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has already earned a reputation for making bizarre rulings that favor the man who appointed her to the bench, pushing back a trial th

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial

    Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

    The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."

  • CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump

    A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Interprets Why Trump Glared 'Directly' At Him In Court

    "It seems Donald Trump wasn't really pleased to see me," the MSNBC host told viewers.

  • Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended

    Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills

  • Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS

    A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.

  • Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted

    CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.

  • Democrats alarmed over conservative judges in Trump court cases

    Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm over what they see as conservative justices and judges tipping the scales in favor of former President Trump in two federal cases. The two cases accuse the former president of attempting to subvert the 2020 election and obstructing justice related to his handling of classified documents. Some Democratic senators…

  • Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth

    Does he need a good night's rest?

  • J.D. Vance Goes Full Memory Hole With Claim About Mike Pence On Jan. 6

    CNN's Kaitlan Collins suggested the former vice president "would disagree" with the Ohio senator's assessment.

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg