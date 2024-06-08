Part of NC 210 will close in Johnston County for more than a year starting Monday

People who drive on N.C. 210 west of Smithfield will face a detour for more than a year starting Monday when contractors begin replacing a bridge over Middle Creek.

The bridge, between Galilee and Swift Creek roads, was built during the 1930s and has reached the end of its useful life.

The bridge will close at 8 a.m. June 10, and its replacement isn’t expected to open for 13 months, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. NCDOT has posted message boards and detour signs to direct drivers to use Swift Creek, Cleveland and Crantock roads around the closure.

Nearly 10,000 drivers cross the bridge each day, including those going to and from the Johnston County Agricultural Center, the Johnston County Landfill and West Smithfield Elementary School, all off N.C. 210.

NCDOT awarded a $3.2 million contract to Wilson-based S.T. Wooten Corp. to replace the bridge.