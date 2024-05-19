Passenger dies in I-85 crash near Durham-Orange county line

A passenger died after a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Interstate 85 South near the Orange County line, Durham police said.

Kevin Bautista-Felicitos, 21, of Durham was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Eduardo Garcia, 23, of Hillsborough, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is charged with misdemeanor death and careless and reckless driving, police said.

The accident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday when Garcia lost control of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that ran off southbound I-85 to the right, police said. The vehicle overturned and flipped several times after Garcia tried to steer it back onto the highway.

The crash shut down that section of I-85 South for about four hours, police said.

Durham police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Investigator H. Henry at 919-560-4935 ext. 29449.