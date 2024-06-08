Pat Sajak Signs Off ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons: ‘Thank You for Allowing Me Into Your Lives’

Pat Sajak signed off of “Wheel of Fortune” on Friday evening after more than 40 years as host, telling viewers with a slight catch in his voice that he was grateful for the “incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night.”

The half-hour episode, recorded on April 5, was largely a regular telecast of the syndicated show with a few extra touches including Sajak’s four-minute farewell, or what he described as “a few parting thoughts.” But it opened with a clip of Sajak’s first appearance as host back in 1981, when the show aired on NBC’s daytime schedule before shifting to first-run syndication through King World Productions (which was acquired by CBS in 2000) in the fall of 1983. In the 1981 clip, the voice-over announcer introduces Sajak as the replacement for former host Chuck Woolery, who went on to host the dating game show “The Love Connection.”

“Please do not adjust your sets at home,” Sajak told the audience in 1981. “Chuck Woolery has not shrunk.”

After the vintage clip aired, “Wheel of Fortune” opened as it has for the past 41 seasons, with Sajak and his longtime co-host Vanna White walking on to the set, arm in arm — he in a double-breasted dark blue suit, she in a long, red sequined ball gown.

Referring to his youthful face in the vintage clip, Sajak observed to White: “All grown up,” to which she replied, “you are.” From there, Sajak went right into business as usual, starting off the first word puzzle with the episode’s three contestants. “We’re going to give away some money here,” Sajak said for the last time after some 8,000 shows.

After the first puzzle was solved — the answer turned out to be “Chicago, Illinois,” Sajak’s home town — Sajak mentioned to contestants Adrienne, Tammi and Nino that “it’s my last evening on the show.” In order to “save a little time,” he continued, the show deviated from its tried-and-true game formula to eliminate one puzzle round to allow time for Sajak’s heartfelt sign off.

“We’re going to cut out a round, which kind of robs you people,” Sajak noted in his trademark jocular style. To compensate for the lost opportunity, Sajak spun the big wheel himself and wound up giving each contestant an extra $5,000. “You know what? It’s not my money,” he quipped.

The camera then turned to “Wheel” announcer Jim Thornton, who paid tribute to Sajak’s long run. “Thirteen years of keeping me on my toes,” Thornton said, referring to his own tenure. Sajak was clearly touched by Thornton’s kind words. “Jim, you know, I’ve been around for a long time. And you are the best. Thank you for all the work you’ve done here,” he said.

In the end, Adrienne was the episode’s winner with a total of $79,598 after she nailed the last puzzle: “Back Porch.” Sajak went into the commercial break telling viewers that he would be back with “a few parting thoughts” to conclude his unusually long run in television. In the fall, Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest with White staying on in her letter-revealing sidekick role.

In delivering his four-minute farewell, Sajak kept his composure but flashes of emotion crept through in his voice and visage as he expressed gratitude to the “Wheel of Fortune” staff, his wife and family and for his 41-year partnership with White. His remarks underscored the cultural significance of the show that has long billed itself as “America’s Game.” It’s become a staple of the airwaves and a pop culture touchstone — a rare feat for any TV program let alone a game show.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game,” Sajak said.

“But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Here is Pat Sajak’s full sign-off from “Wheel of Fortune”:

Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there, it’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game.

But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.

Every time we taped a show, I met three new people from all parts of this wonderful country and the world who were kind and considerate, who rooted for each other, who took great pride in talking about their family, their hometown, their friends, their schools, their jobs, even their pets. In the end, they were the real stars of the show. I genuinely like these people, and I’ll miss the chance to meet more of them, to our staff and crew, particularly the veterans with whom I’ve shared the stage for 5 years, ten years, 20, 30 and more. It’s been a joy to work with you. Your skills and dedication and good humor made this a place I always wanted to be. Everyone pulled together and cared about each other and about this show. It worked because you made it work. It looked great because you made it look great, and you made my job so much easier. And I want you to know that your efforts never went unnoticed by me, nor unappreciated. I’ll miss you guys.

The best part of the last couple of years have been the chance to work with my daughter, Maggie, to watch her grow in her role and as a person. She interviewed me recently, and I talked about my life and the show. I hope you’ve seen some of it online. I really enjoyed doing it. I have to admit, it’s a little weird to be interviewed by your own daughter, but she did a great job. Maggie is liked around here because she’s talented and smart and funny, but she’s loved around here because she’s kind and caring and humble.

Lesly and I are blessed to have two such wonderful kids. There’s Maggie, of course, and her fabulous brother, Patrick and his new family. As for Lesly, she’s been my wife and life partner for 35 years. I love her, who she is and what we are as a team. Finally, to my professional other half, dear Vanna, like me, she takes the show very seriously, but not herself. I shudder to think what these 40-plus years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves playing the prima donna role.

Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems. We’ve seen a lot of changes in each other’s lives over the years, but we’ve always been there for each other. I want to thank her for her lovely goodbye on yesterday’s show, and while I very much miss working with her, I take solace in the fact that we live about five miles apart, so we’ll see plenty of each other. But I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature. She’s a very special woman, and I know you’re all pleased to know that she’ll be back next season. And by the way, you’ll still see plenty of me for the next few months. That’s right, summer reruns, so the jokes will be the same, but I’d appreciate it if you laugh again anyway. That’s it. Thank you all so very much and goodbye.

