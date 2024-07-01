Patrick Kielty honoured with Ulster Uni doctorate

Broadcaster and comedian Patrick Kielty has received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of his "outstanding contribution to the arts".

The 53-year-old from County Down joined thousands of Class of 2024 graduates celebrating their achievements in ceremonies in Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.

Kielty took over as host of Irish broadcaster RTÉ's The Late Late Show last year.

Asked at Monday's ceremony for life advice for students considering going into the arts and entertainment industry, he said: “Don’t. Clearly, older comedians like me still need to work so I would say do a degree and go into something completely different - please don’t come and steal my dinner.”

Community activist Betty Carlisle was another honorary doctorate recipient, for her contribution to promoting shared education and empowering women from disadvantaged and deprived areas of Northern Ireland.

Former president of Ireland Mary Robinson and artist Oliver Jeffers are also among this year's recipients.

Ulster University vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said the university's aim is to celebrate "inspirational local people making a global impact".