Patrick Mahomes set perhaps most obscure record of his career in Super Bowl

In the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” viewers got a peak inside the new home Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had built in Kansas City.

There’s a trophy room in the house, and Mahomes is bringing home some more hardware from Las Vegas. He won a third Super Bowl MVP trophy, which he admired Monday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center while having his picture taken.

Mahomes also set a record during the Chiefs’ epic 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. This is an odd one.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes was in shotgun formation when he fumbled the ball, picked it up and threw an incompletion. That was a fumble and fumble recovery for Mahomes.

The NFL said Mahomes set a Super Bowl record with his fourth career fumble recovery on that play.

Told you it was a weird stat. And it’s one you won’t hear when Mahomes is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Mahomes also tied the Super Bowl record for most fumbles with five.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker set a pair of personal Super Bowl records on Sunday. His 57-yard field goal in the third quarter was the longest in Super Bowl history. And Butker has made nine career field goals, more than any kicker in Super Bowl history.

“Obviously a very cool record to have,” Butker said of his 57-yarder, “and I’m very thankful for it.”

Butker made four field goals and San Francisco’s Jake Moody had three. The combined seven field goals is a new Super Bowl record, too. Butker tied the mark for field goals in a career (10) and in a game.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and his 49ers counterpart, Mitch Wishnowsky, both had a 50.8-yard average on their kicks. That puts them in first place in the Super Bowl history record book.

The Chiefs and 49ers also tied for the fewest rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl (zero).