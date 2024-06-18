Paul Mescal Levels Up His Short Shorts Obsession as He Wears Boxers Front Row at Gucci Show in Milan

The Irish actor is showing some leg

Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal is showing some skin in Milan!

On Monday, June 17, the Normal People actor, 28, attended the Gucci Men's fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025. The event was held at the Triennale di Milano in Italy.

Up top, Mescal wore a long-sleeved light blue button down shirt with his sleeves rolled up. For his bottoms, the Irish actor went for a pair of cream-colored boxer shorts with stripes.

Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Paul Mescal, June 2024

The All of Us Strangers alum rounded out his ultra-preppy look with a pair of socks and black dress shoes.

Mescal and his short shorts have been a hit for years.

In an October 2022 feature with Interview Magazine, he and his former Lost Daughter costar Dakota Johnson reunited and briefly talked about his personal style.

Dressed in gloves by Dents, a beret by Contemporary Wardrobe, and a coat, shorts, and thigh-high boots by Bottega Veneta for pictures published by the outlet, Mescal called his shorts “the most ridiculous things on planet earth.”

TheImageDirect.com Paul Mescal

But Johnson seemed to enjoy the fashion find.

“It’s really a strong look,” the 34-year-old actress said later in the interview. “You do look good in short shorts. Can you ask to keep them?”

However, the actor did not agree.

“I don’t want them,” Mescal jokingly responded, noting that he has his own collection that he prefers. “I’ve got a pretty extensive short shorts wardrobe.”

And Mescal’s clothes — or lack thereof — have certainly caught people’s attention.

TheImageDirect.com Paul Mescal, March 2024

In July 2023, Paramount motion picture co-head Daria Cercek spoke to Variety about how seeing Mescal shirtless helped score him a starring role in Gladiator 2, the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 2000 film starring Russell Crowe.

He will portray Lucius, the son of the original Gladiator's Lucilla.

The entertainment exec knew he’d be a great option after seeing him perform in A Streetcar Named Desire.

“He played Stanley, and there are several moments where he takes off his shirt and it was electric,” Cercek told the publication at the time. “The ladies in the audience were very vocal, and we were like, ‘I think we’ve found our guy.'"

Mescal also confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in February that he did not audition to star in the upcoming film, but was instead offered the part after a personal meeting with Scott, 86.

Gladiator 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.



