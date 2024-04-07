Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure. (ITV)

Fans are mourning all over again after the final TV appearance of the late Paul O'Grady went out on ITV tonight (7 April).

Filmed around Thailand at the end of 2022, Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure was just the latest programme illustrating the presenter's deep-rooted love for the animal kingdom.

It consisted of two episodes and aired 13 months after the former drag queen (Lily Savage was his iconic moniker) tragically passed away from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The star passed away in March 2023. (ITV Studios)

Throughout the bittersweet second episode, O'Grady visited retired Asian elephants previously enslaved by the circus and tourist trades - scrubbing their feet and feeding them handfuls of bananas as he did so - as well as a Bengal tiger that had spent much of her life chained to a table so people could take pictures with her.

O'Grady's trip also took him to one of the largest elephant conservation facilities around, before meeting a fellow Liverpudlian whose job was to re-wild some of the giant creatures in Laos. But his Great Elephant Adventure couldn't be complete without being invited to a traditional good luck ceremony known as a Baci.

His love for animals was celebrated by fans. (ITV Studios)

How did fans respond to O'Grady's last-ever TV appearance?

As you'd expect, O'Grady's posthumously released work has kept his death rather fresh in the minds of his fanbase.

Posting on social platform X as the Great Elephant Adventure wrapped up with an on-screen tribute, many watchers were keen to celebrate his adoration of animals that was explored throughout much of his later years.

"Paul is a true animal icon & the animals absolutely loved him across the globe. Thank you Paul for all what you did for the animals over the years!" read one message.

you can tell so much about a person's heart from how they care for animals, and paul's good heart will forever be immortalised through all his animal based projects - he was truly special and will always be missed #PogElephants — luna (@drugforangels) April 7, 2024

Getting a lil emotional that this is the last we’ll ever see of Paul O’Grady. You can tell this was more than just a job for Paul, he clearly had such a deep love for the animals #POGElephants — Paul (@AZFellNdCoBooks) April 7, 2024

Watching the last part of Paul O'Gradys Great Elephant adventure. That man was so special and could have done so much for the animal world. #pogelephants — SharPi~ 🇬🇧 (@SharP_wisewords) April 7, 2024

You can see he loves what he does and this isn't just another job for him 😭 #PogElephants — Darren (@EastieOaks) April 7, 2024

Treasuring these final moments of Paul O'Grady doing what he loved#POGElephants — Daz and my dog (@darrenbizzle2) April 7, 2024

Even the Elephants knew just how special Paul was and the empathy he had for animals and it's a special memory that, thankfully, they'll never forget #pogelephants — Fibro Jayne (@transchronic) April 7, 2024

For me he should be remembered as the modern day ‘patron saint of animals’, thank you for everything Paul 🙏🏻 #pogelephants — Barry B. (@basherdrummer) April 7, 2024

Well Paul you will always be the most magical of men. You truly were sympathetic and empathetic and you were able to touch the hearts of everyone and those animals! God bless you. #PogElephants — Isobel Brown (@izzles25) April 7, 2024

Ive said it so many times but no one had a way with animals like Paul did, it takes a very special person to have that. Very bitter sweet watching this and knowing that this is the last time we will see him doing these shows 😔 #PogElephants — Emma Beatty 🦋 (@EmmaLBeatty) April 7, 2024

Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure can be streamed on ITVX.

