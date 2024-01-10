Paying tribute to the stars we've lost in 2024 – in memoriam

Jason Mendez - Getty Images

2024 has already seen us say farewell to some famous faces from the world of entertainment and beyond. Here, we pay tribute to stars and celebrities of TV, film and beyond, along with the words of their friends, colleagues and loved ones – gone but never forgotten.

Adan Canto - actor from Designated Survivor and X-Men: Days of Future Past - died January 8

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many." - Canto's representative

"It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor, his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph, and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace." – Kiefer Sutherland

"I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart." – Halle Berry

Derek Draper – former political adviser and husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway – died January 5, aged 56

"I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible. Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support.

"Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life." – Kate Garraway

Glynis Johns – best known for playing Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins – died January 4, aged 100

"Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives, she entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

"Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood." – Glynis' manager Mitch Clem, via Variety

David Soul – who starred in the TV series Starsky & Hutch – died January 4, aged 80

"David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched." – David's wife Helen Snell

